Taylor Swift is returning to the big screen. According to multiple reports, Swift will appear in David O. Russell's latest feature film. The project, which has already wrapped production, stars Margot Robbie, Christian Bale and John David Washington. The star-studded cast also includes Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon and Timothy Olyphant.

Backed by New Regency, the film has Russell directing from his own script, for the first time since 2015’s Joy, starring Jennifer Lawrence. Russell is also producing the project alongside Matthew Budman.

Plot details for the film and Swift's role in it are under wraps, with 20th Century Studios to release the project, though a release date has yet to be set.

This will be Swift's second time onscreen since the movie musical Cats. The GRAMMY-winning singer's other acting credits include Valentine’s Day and the film adaptation of the young adult novel The Giver, starring Meryl Streep. Swift was also the subject of the Netflix documentary Miss America, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Music Festival as well as the Disney+ documentary Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, which gave a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her album by the same name.

RELATED CONTENT

Taylor Swift 'Proudly' Joins GLAAD's 'Summer of Equality' Campaign

Taylor Swift Makes a Special Acceptance Speech After iHeartRadio Win

Taylor Swift 'Can See Herself Marrying' Joe Alwyn, Source Says

Taylor Swift Delivers Magical ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ Medley at the 2021 GRAMMYs This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery