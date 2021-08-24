Shopping

Taylor Swift Just Joined TikTok -- And the Internet Is Obsessed With Her Dress

By Kyley Warren
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Taylor Swift has a really good habit of breaking the Internet. Whether it's a surprise album drop or an unexpected performance, the singer seems to have an affinity for randomly reemerging on social media and hyping up her fanbase, in the process.

Most recently, Swift sent fans and social media users alike into a frenzy after she made her TikTok debut. As the Grammy Award-winning artist prepares to release Red (Taylor's Version), she shared her first-ever video on the popular app which paid homage to all of her different eras.

The TikTok -- which was set to the tune of "Screwface Capital" by Dave -- featured Swift in themed outfits which matched the aesthetic of albums like Red, Folklore and Evermore, among others.

@taylorswift

Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin 😺 #SwiftTok

♬ original sound - Taylor Swift

The video understandably excited viewers, but it was her stylish outfits that garnered the most attention online -- including a certain golden dress from Reformation, which Swift wore while honoring her Fearless era.

While Taylor Swift's actual TikTok Reformation dress has already sold out, you can still shop similar dress styles below. Need more celeb-approved fashion inspiration? Check out bodysuits that celebrities like Lizzo, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian all love.

Reformation Joyce Linen Dress
Reformation Joyce Linen Dress
Reformation
Reformation Joyce Linen Dress
This silhouette-flattering number has a smocked back and adjustable tie straps.
$218 AT REFORMATION
Mango Frill Cotton Dress
Mango Frill Cotton Dress
Mango
Mango Frill Cotton Dress
Chic and unbelievably comfortable.
$80 AT MANGO
LOFT Strappy Tiered Midi Dress
LOFT Strappy Tiered Midi Dress
LOFT
LOFT Strappy Tiered Midi Dress
This strappy, golden frock from LOFT is as easy breezy as it gets.
$90 AT LOFT (REGULARLY $100)
H&M Linen Blend Dress
H&M Linen Blend Dress
H&M
H&M Linen Blend Dress
Keep it clean and minimalistic with this linen blend dress.
$25 AT H&M
Free People 100 Degree Mini Dress
Free People 100 Degree Mini Dress
Free People
Free People 100 Degree Mini Dress
The endless summer vibe is basically embodied in this dress.
$78 AT FREE PEOPLE
Banana Republic Linen-Cotton Sleep Dress
Banana Republic Linen-Cotton Sleep Dress
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Linen-Cotton Sleep Dress
Keep things sweet in this delicate, tender yellow number.
$41 AT BANANA REPUBLIC (REGULARLY $70)
Gap Gauze Cami Midi Dress
Gap Gauze Cami Midi Dress
Gap
Gap Gauze Cami Midi Dress
This free flowing dress is now discounted.
$70 AT GAP (REGULARLY $90)

