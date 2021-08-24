Taylor Swift has a really good habit of breaking the Internet. Whether it's a surprise album drop or an unexpected performance, the singer seems to have an affinity for randomly reemerging on social media and hyping up her fanbase, in the process.

Most recently, Swift sent fans and social media users alike into a frenzy after she made her TikTok debut. As the Grammy Award-winning artist prepares to release Red (Taylor's Version), she shared her first-ever video on the popular app which paid homage to all of her different eras.

The TikTok -- which was set to the tune of "Screwface Capital" by Dave -- featured Swift in themed outfits which matched the aesthetic of albums like Red, Folklore and Evermore, among others.

@taylorswift Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin 😺 #SwiftTok ♬ original sound - Taylor Swift

The video understandably excited viewers, but it was her stylish outfits that garnered the most attention online -- including a certain golden dress from Reformation, which Swift wore while honoring her Fearless era.

While Taylor Swift's actual TikTok Reformation dress has already sold out, you can still shop similar dress styles below. Need more celeb-approved fashion inspiration? Check out bodysuits that celebrities like Lizzo, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian all love.

