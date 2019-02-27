Taylor Swift knows fans are feverishly dissecting whether or not she's about to drop a surprise new album soon.

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old singer Instagrammed a cute picture of her cat, Olivia, with a shocked expression, and addressed all the fan speculation about her new music.

"She just read all the theories," Swift wrote with a shocked cat emoji.

Plenty of Swifties think the singer has been hinting about the release of her long-awaited seventh album through cryptic Instagram posts, which they believe are serving as a countdown to the new music.

first photo: 7 palms

second photo: she is sitting on the 6th step, counting from bottom to top

third photo: 5 holes in the image and she in the background

THIS MEANS A COUNTDOWN FOR THE DAY 02/03#TS7iscoming#taylorswift#TS7#ts7theories@taylorswift13@taylornation13pic.twitter.com/pEQ3r98UAv — michael (@reputationwhat) February 25, 2019

Of course, she has been known to leave secret messages for her fans, most notably in her liner notes. Swift's next album will also mark the first one since she signed with Republic and Universal Music Group last November after previously being with Big Machine Records.

Meanwhile, after keeping a relatively low profile this awards season, ET confirmed on Wednesday that the singer will be attending the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 14. Swift will be honored with the Tour of the Year award for her Reputation stadium tour.

As for more exciting projects for Swift, she also has a part in the upcoming star-studded film adaptation of the beloved musical Cats. ET recently spoke to her co-star, Rebel Wilson, who teased that the singer is the "sexiest" of the cats.

