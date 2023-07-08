The famous Spider-Man pointing meme now includes the Taylor-verse. Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner and his wife, Taylor Lautner, recreated the classic "Double Identity" episode scene not long after the Lautners attended The Eras Tour concert Friday night in Kansas City.

The Taylors each took to Instagram and posted the hilarious meme, with Swift still dressed in concert attire and Lautner dressed entirely in black, while the wifey looked comfy in a black long-sleeve shirt, beige sweats and white sneakers. Earlier that night, Swift dropped the music video to "I Can See You," which stars Lautner, Joey King and Presley Cash.

After debuting the music video to the packed crowd -- and later to the world on YouTube -- Lautner, King and Cash joined Swift onstage. But it was Lautner's magnificent backflip entrance that had everyone going wild. Then, the mutual admiration society commenced onstage.

"Taylor, I respect you so much," Lautner told the singer. "Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer, but for the human you are. You are gracious, humble, kind and I am honored to know you."

Lautner dated Swift for several months in 2009, and he's the subject of the breakup track "Back to December" off her Speak Now album. Lautner then married the former Taylor Dome in November 2022 in a ceremony that took place at a picturesque California winery.

The Lautners were far from the only celebrities in attendance. Jennifer Garner also attended. She and the rest of the crowd got a treat with Swift's piano surprise song when she opted to perform "When Emma Falls in Love (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault). Swift noted, "I wrote this about one of my best friends," which seemingly refers to Emma Stone.

As for the music video itself, Swift said she had been counting down "for months" to see this day.

"I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and really wanted to play out symbolically how it’s felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music," Swift wrote on Instagram. "I had my heart set on @joeyking, @taylorlautner and @helloimpresleycash starring in it. Joey and Presley had been in the video for ‘Mean’ when they were 9 and 13 and they are back and so ridiculously bad ass!! Taytay is INCREDIBLE in this (didn’t have a stunt double!) and shout out to @taylautner for being so awesome to hang with on set. The Tale of 3 Taylors 😆 I always wanted to direct fight scenes/a heist storyline and had the most incredible time plotting this out with my amazing DP @selajon. So proud of this one."

Taking to Instagram to post the Spider-Man pointing meme recreation, Lautner captioned the post saying, "Secrets out! Tonight was wild."

The Twilight star's wife also paid tribute to Swift, echoing her husband's kind words for the songstress.

"Everything that @taylorlautner said last night on stage is so true. @taylorswift you are not only one of the most talented people to ever walk this earth (truly don’t think there is anything you can’t do) but you are also one of THE kindest people," she wrote on Instagram. "You welcomed my husband and I into your camp with open arms and the warmest heart. The way you are so down to earth and authentically yourself after all these years of being in the spotlight is inspiring. Your passion for your work and genuine love for your fans is something so incredible. I am honored to call you a friend🫶🏼

2023 ➡️ 2010."

