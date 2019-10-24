Taylor Swift is looking back at her climb to pop music stardom.

Thursday marks the thirteen-year anniversary of the release of the 29-year-old songstress' self-titled debut album. She marked the special day by posting photos from two of her concerts on Twitter. One is early on in her career and in front of a small group of people, and the second showcases her singing from an elevated platform in a massive arena on her Reputation tour.

"I said in an interview 13 years ago 'I'm just hoping that I have a second album that does as well as the first & someday get to be a headliner, & always be the same person that I started out as,'" she wrote beside the images. "Scrolling through your posts has me feeling all the feelings & I want to thank you."

Swift followed up her moving post with a special message to her fans, who have made it possible for her to continue making records and touring the world.

"Because of you, there was a 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th and 7th album," the singer wrote. "You guys made me into a headliner because you wanted to see me play. And your support all these years is what's helped me stay true to that kid I was when I started out. #13YearsOfTaylor."

Last week, to celebrate the release of her latest album, Lover, Swift had her first Tiny Desk Concert at NPR, where she offered fans stripped-down versions of some of her new music, attempting to show viewers what her songs sounded like when she first wrote them with her guitar.

See more on Swift below.

