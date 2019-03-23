Taylor Swift has another Kids' Choice Award!

The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer was honored with the Favorite Global Music Star blimp at the 32nd annual awards show on Saturday.

The singer, who was not in attendance, beat out Davido, Troye Sivan, David Guetta, HRVY, J Balvin and K-pop super group BLACKPINK.

Swift has been nominated for 23 Kids' Choice Awards throughout her career. Before Saturday, she last took home a blimp for the Big Help Award in 2012.

The singer's wins come after she revealed to fans on Instagram that she was feeling "weird' about turning 30 this year, explaining that part of her still feels like a teenager.

"According to my birth certificate, I turn 30 this year," Swift began. "It’s weird because part of me still feels 18 and part of me feels 283, but the actual, factual age I currently am is 29."

"I’ve heard people say that your 30’s are ‘the most fun!’ so I’ll definitely keep you posted on my findings on that when I know," she added.

