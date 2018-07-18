Taylor Swift's Genius Trick to Pulling Off Denim on Denim -- Get Her Look!

Taylor Swift is at it again with another stylish summer look!

The pop star was spotted in New York City on Wednesday, taking a quick break from her Reputation Tour, in a buttoned denim bustier crop top from Madewell, a brand she's worn before, Ksubi distressed shorts, Golden Goose Deluxe white sneakers and round Jimmy Choo sunglasses.

Swift is not shy about showing off her long legs in the heat. The day before, the songstress donned a printed romper and unexpected platform leather boots that accentuated her lean, lengthy stems.

The stylish blonde pulled off the denim-on-denim trend with confidence and demonstrated the easiest way to wear the tricky look if you're not keen on wearing monochrome denim -- pair a blue top with a black bottom to break up the colors. Genius!

The outfit is casual, cool and effortless for a warm day. Copy the star's easy ensemble with our selects of black-and-blue denim pairings below, including the musician's exact ensemble.

Madewell Denim Button-Front Crop Top $62

Ksubi Rollin Out Short Beat Up $190

Rebecca Taylor La Vie Drapey Denim Top $225 $135

Levi’s 310 Shaping Super Skinny Jeans (Plus) $70 $35

Michael Stars Dolman Tie Back Top $138

Citizens of Humanity Paloma Skirt $208

See why Swift doesn't write about certain people in her songs.

