Who knew the British Army were Swifties?

The "Changing of the Guard (Taylor's Version)" was performed by the Royal Corps of Army outside Buckingham Palace on Friday to mark the first night of Taylor Swift's London stop of The Eras Tour. The royal family posted a two-minute-long video of the guards playing an orchestral version of Swift's hit "Shake It Off" to X (formerly Twitter).

"Can't stop, won't stop groovin,'" the royal family captioned the tweet alongside three emojis: a saluting face, drum and trumpet. They also tagged the British Army, the Army in London and the Royal Corps of Army Music.

Swift will be performing at London's 90,000-seat-Wembley Stadium on June 21-23 and then again on Aug. 15-17 and Aug. 19-20. Every show is sold out.

The twist to "Changing of the Guard" wasn't the only thing London did to welcome Swift. Transport for London (TfL) revealed a special "Tube Map (Taylor's Version)" on X. Each line on Swift's underground map is named after her albums and drawn in friendship-bracelet-like style.

"And by the way, I’m going out tonight," TfL tweeted with a dancing emoji. "Introducing Tube Map (Taylor’s Version) #LDNTaylorsVersion #LondonTSTheErasTour."

Central Line is aptly named "Red (Taylor’s Version)" after the line’s signature color, while District Line has transformed to "Taylor Swift." All stations are named after her hit songs, including "Shake It Off," "I Knew You Were Trouble" and "Bad Blood." Visitor hotspots of "London (Taylor's Version)" have been bejeweled with gemstones added to guide fans to places like Wembley Stadium, Notting Hill and Soho.

Meghan Markle is a known fan of Swift, as she attended the singer's Los Angeles concert in August while Prince Harry was busy in Tokyo, Japan.

Since being spotted in Cannes, France, earlier this week, Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, are rumored to attend their first Swift concert in London with Travis Kelce, who was wearing a pair of fan-made, Swift-inspired friendship bracelets reading "Cannes" and "Fearless."

Travis told ET in April he was carving out time in his schedule to watch The Tortured Poets Department artist perform in London.

"Oh, you know I gotta go support," he revealed. "You know it."

"Man, I’ll tell you what. The London shows, I think she’s at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up," he gushed. "I played at Wembley once and I don’t even think we filled that thing up."

Travis and the Chiefs played the Detroit Lions at Wembley Stadium in November 2015. But while the Chiefs trampled the Lions, 45-10, in that London showcase, they couldn't sell out the game, drawing only 83,624.

"She'll be all over Europe," Travis added. "There won't be a bad show, I promise you that."

