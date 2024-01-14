Taylor Tomlinson says she had a hilariously unrealistic expectation when it came to how she might meet one of her favorite actors, Daniel Radcliffe, in real life.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 30-year-old comedian discussed her upcoming late-night series, After Midnight, and Colbert, 59, asked her if she is excited about getting the chance to interview celebrities, which is when she launched into the story of how she met one of her childhood idols.

Tomlinson told Colbert that she is excited but nervous at the prospect and used a trip to see Radcliffe, 34, in Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway to practice getting over her nerves ahead of her show's launch.

"Because I have a show now -- thank you -- my agents were like 'Do you want us to try and get a chance for you to meet Daniel Radcliffe after because we know you loved Harry Potter growing up,'" she said, saying her initial reaction was to tell her agents "no, cause I'll cry."

After thinking about it, however, she says she decided that it was a good idea to meet him a

"We went in, we kept it short and sweet -- I think I was very respectful. I didn't say anything crazy, I didn't try to touch his face, I wasn't like 'you got me through fifth grade,'" she said, causing the audience to burst out into laughter.

"And he's so nice, he's like exactly what you'd want him to be. I mean, it's not exactly how I pictured meeting him, I thought I'd be 10 and we'd be at Disneyland and getting married but it was a very close second, the whole experience," the stand-up said.

Tomlinson is a newcomer to late-night but far from green when it comes to stand-up comedy. She began performing at just 16 and has become one of the fastest-rising comics in the industry. The 30-year-old has dropped two specials on Netflix, Quarter-Life Crisis launched in March 2020 and Look At You in March 2022. Her third stand-up special, Have It All, will hit the streaming platform on Feb. 13.

In November, she was announced to be the new host of After Midnight, which premieres on Jan. 16. The show is a late-night comedy panel show based on the previously running @Midnight series hosted by Chris Hardwick on Comedy Central. Colbert, via his production company, Spartina Productions, serves as executive producer.

"It's like a fake game show ... It's going to be some improv and playing around and banter and that talk show aspect, of course. But for the most part, these are jokes, these are like the smartest jokes about the dumbest things on the internet that day," Tomlinson told CBS New York.

