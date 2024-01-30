After Ted Danson reunited with several of his former Cheers co-stars during the Emmys earlier this month, the actor is opening up about the potential of doing something together again in the future.

Danson walked the carpet at the premiere of the 12th and final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and he spoke with ET's Denny Directo while teasing the possibility of another reunion on the horizon.

"Well you know it's interesting... 've seen them recently, everybody, pretty much everybody," Danson said, coyly suggesting that a reunion in some form or another might be in the works.

However, he was fairly straight forward when he shot down the suggestion of working with them on screen, explaining that it wouldn't work to have a "bunch of older folks" not all on the same page.

However, when it comes to the reunion that they did bring together at the Emmys, Danson said it "was really fun."

Danson was joined on stage -- during their segment at the awards show -- by Kelsey Grammar, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger and George Wendt.

Unfortunately, Shelly Long was not in attendance, nor was Woody Harrelson, who was busy starring in a play, Ulster American, in London at the time.

"I'm sorry Shelly [wasn't there] and Woody was off doing a play in London -- which I saw and he was amazing," Danson shared. "But it was lovely."

Meanwhile, Danson also addressed the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, in which he stars as a fictionalized version of himself, and has since the first season of the show back in 2000.

Danson reflected on creator and star Larry David's fictionalized version of himself -- which David calls "TV Larry" -- and explained that, in real life, David "has a heart of gold, he's very loyal. [Then] there's some real similarities."

"His social manner is, you know, if there is a social IQ, [he's] really low on the scale. Just like his character," Danson joked. "But no, look at all the friends of his that he's put in the show, and friends that he's known for years, and they're here with him. He's very loyal."

Curb Your Enthusiasm's 12th and final season kicks off Feb. 4 on HBO.

