A celebration of all things TV! Hollywood's star-studded ceremony honoring the past year in television greatness made for a really exciting viewing experience.

The Television Academy's 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards brought out the brightest stars in TV for a gala ceremony hosted by Black-ish alum Anthony Anderson, who brought his comedy stylings to the stage at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live on Monday.

The celebration was filled with some truly memorable Hollywood highlights, including some fun, hilarious bits, surprising exchanges and unforgettable acceptance speeches.

Here's a look at all the biggest, best and most emotional moments from Monday's Emmy Awards.

Anthony Anderson Gets Help From His Mom

The Black-ish alum hosted this year's star-studded ceremony and kicked off the night with a laugh-filled musical monologue that set the tone for the rest of the evening, by singing about the impact and legacy of TV in celebration of the Emmys' milestone 75th anniversary.

However, after the musical opening, Anderson used his time to explain that the show would be giving out 27 awards, and therefore people would need to keep things short -- and he planned on employing his mother, Doris Bowman, to keep things moving along. Appropriately, Anderson's mom used her authority to keep her son's monologue moving along, and she yelled at him from the audience to hurry up, because she wanted to get to the after-party.

Christina Applegate Proves She's the Best

The Dead to Me actress was the first presenter of the night, and was overcome with emotion by the crowd's raucous cheering as the theme song from Married With Children played over her entrance.

Applegate -- who began in the entertainment industry as a baby -- used a cane to walk out amid her MS battle and thanked the crowd before using her signature biting wit to tell the audience to pipe down so they could stay on schedule. "Thank you so much, oh my god. You're totally shaming me with a disability by standing up, it's fine," she said, causing the audience to burst out into laughter.

Pedro Pascal Reveals Why He's Wearing an Arm Sling

The Mandalorian star finally answered the burning question of why he's been in an arm sling for the past few weeks. "A lot of people have been asking about my arm -- it's actually my shoulder -- and I think tonight is the perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the s**t out of me." The hilarious off-the-cuff jab was censored when the broadcast aired, but still proved to be one of the highlight jokes of the night.

Niecy Nash-Betts Thanks Herself in Emotional Acceptance Speech

The 53-year-old actress delivered one of the most memorable acceptance speeches of the night after she was honored with her first Primetime Emmy for her work in Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

After thanking the creators of the show, and the people who supported her along the way, the celebrated actress made sure to thank herself as well. "I want to thank me," she said as the crowd roared in applause. "For believing in me and doing what they said I could not do. And I want to say to myself in front of all you beautiful people -- go on, girl, with your bad self! You did that."

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Cast Pokes Fun at Lack of Emmys

Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito hit the stage to present an award, but couldn't help but marvel at how the Emmys have been going on for 75 years, and not once have they been nominated for Always Sunny, despite their show being on the air for a record-breaking 16 seasons.

"Wait, hold on, have you guys been doing this every single year without us?" Day asked the audience with incredulity. However, DeVito sheepishly admitted that he's gotten an Emmy before (for Taxi) and McElhenney got a few for Welcome to Rexham -- but nothing for Always Sunny. While the show is still on, and will be on for some time, it really was proof that its lack of Emmy love is unforgivable.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Return to the News Desk

The 30 Rock and Parks and Recreation stars reunited at the Emmys to look back at when they co-anchored Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update. Once again sitting behind an on-stage recreation of the Weekend Update desk, Fey and Poehler tapped into their news anchor personas to present the award for Outstanding Live Variety Special. It wasn't nearly as long as fans would have hoped, but it was a delightful reminder of just how great the pair's chemistry truly is.

In Memoriam Segment Pays Special Tribute to Matthew Perry

Charlie Puth and The War and Treaty delivered two heartfelt performances during Monday's tearful In Memoriam -- first with a delivery of "See You Again," and then they upped the emotional impact with a somber and beautiful rendition of "I'll Be There for You," the theme song from Friends, as Perry's tribute photo came up in the video montage.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, originally set to take place last September, was postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Hosted by Anthony Anderson at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the ceremony aired live Monday, Jan. 15.

