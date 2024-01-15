While they didn't host the Golden Globes this year, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are on hand at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

On Monday, the 30 Rock and Parks and Recreation stars reunited at the Emmys to look back at when they co-anchored Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update. Their onstage reunion is part of a special celebration to ring in the awards show's milestone diamond anniversary.

Once again sitting behind an on-stage recreation of the Weekend Update desk, Fey and Poehler tapped into their news anchor personas to present the award for Outstanding Live Variety Special.

The comics went back and forth announcing the nominees with a quip, including describing Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime show as "the concert so good it got us all pregnant," and the 2022 Oscars as "the only show that's longer than when they aired Titanic with commercials on TBS."

Poehler finally closed out the list with the 75th Annual Tony Awards, which she joked celebrate "the best in musicals based on movies which will probably be movies again."

"There's nothing wrong with that," interjected Fey -- who is currently promoting her new Mean Girls film.

Ultimately, the award went to Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium.

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with SNL creator and producer Lorne Michaels, who addressed speculation that Fey might be in line to take the reins when he eventually retires.

"Of course, I thought about it," Michaels admitted. "We're doing the 50th anniversary show in February. So I will definitely be there for that and definitely be there until that. And sometime before that, we'll figure out what we're going to do."

When asked about the possibility of Fey's succession, Lorne said, 'There are a lot of people who are there now who are also [possibilities]."

"Tina is brilliant and great at everything," Lorne added, keeping the door open to the possibility. "She's a very important person in my life."

Meanwhile, Poehler is nominated for an Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program Emmy for her and Maya Rudolph's show, Baking It.

And if she wins tonight, this will be Poehler's second Emmy, while Fey, 53, has nine Primetime Emmys. The two have been nominated several times together for hosting the Golden Globes, and now they're currently on their Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour.

The 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards, originally set to take place last September, was postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Hosted by Anthony Anderson at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the ceremony aired live Monday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET on Fox, and will be streamed Tuesday, Jan. 16 on Hulu. Keep checking ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage and for the full winners' list.

