Ted Danson to the rescue!

Woody Harrelson opened up about a scary motorcycle accident he was involved in on his way to record the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast alongside his longtime friend and Cheers co-star, Danson.

Harrelson revealed that he collided with a Tesla while passing it on his motorcycle, throwing him over the handlebars and onto the car's hood. Fortunately, he was wearing a helmet and avoided any potential head injuries.

"I was honestly and embarrassingly passing this Tesla on the left that I felt it was moving a little slow and I didn't realize he was moving slow because he was taking a left. I was on a motorcycle," Harrelson, 62, explained on the podcast after the accident. "I always feel like the shortest distance between two points in L.A. is a motorcycle. But today it proved not to be so very fast in terms of transporting."

While he sustained a wound on his wrist, Danson, who previously played a doctor on the soap opera The Doctors, stepped in to clean and dress Harrelson's injury when he arrived at the studio. This caused the interview to start late.

"We're in the bathroom and I was like, 'You played a doctor, right?' and Ted said, 'I also played a lawyer so we can sue the guy,'" Harrelson recalled with a laugh.

Danson expressed sadness over the situation, saying, "He could've been hurt badly. It does make me sad."

The two were being interviewed by Conan O'Brien to promote their new podcast, Where Everybody Knows Your Name With Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (Sometimes), which launched on June 12 and features the duo sitting down with special guests each week to look back on their time on the sitcom.

Despite the accident, Harrelson maintained his gratitude for Danson's care and their enduring friendship, stating, "The best part about doing this podcast is that it's given me an excuse to hang out with Ted."

After Danson reunited with several of his former Cheers co-stars during the Emmys in January, the 76-year-old actor opened up about the potential of doing something together again.

Danson recently spoke with ET's Denny Directo at the Curb Your Enthusiasm final season premiere and teased the possibility of another Cheers reunion.

"It's interesting... I've seen them recently, everybody, pretty much everybody," Danson said, coyly suggesting that a reunion in some form or another might be in the works.

However, he was fairly straightforward when he shot down the suggestion of working with them on screen, explaining that it wouldn't work to have a "bunch of older folks" not all on the same page.

As for the Cheers reunion at the Emmys -- which included Kelsey Grammer, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger and George Wendt -- Danson said it "was really fun."

