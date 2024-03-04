Brendan Hunt and his fiancée, Shannon Nelson, have welcomed a new bundle of joy into their adorable family.

The Ted Lasso star took to Instagram on Monday to share the news that Nelson gave birth to their second child, son Archie, on Friday, after their baby took them by surprise by arriving three days early.

"We were supposed to go to @cedarssinai today to have a baby. Instead, we got home today, because our fourth family member felt like rolling up three days early," Hunt, 51, wrote in the caption to a slideshow post, which featured a cover pic of his newborn son.

"Say hello to Archibald Felix Nelson Hunt (Archie will do), born Friday March 1st, coming in at 9+lbs. He’s in perfect health, and his weary hero of a mother @snoopshann is recovering peacefully," Hunt continued. "He looks just like his brother; not sure about hair color yet tho."

The slideshow included a slew of photos of his infant son -- snapped both minutes after his birth, from inside their hospital room, and after they returned home with him.

"He's met his bro and his grandmother and he's even watched his first Arsenal game. He's beautiful and perfect and we are in love," Hunt continued. "I don’t know if he's our George (youngest Beatle) or our Ringo (last Beatle to join) but we are now a Fabulous Foursome and ready to rock forever."

In the final pic in the carousel, Hunt photoshopped his own beard onto his baby's face for a cute yet surreal baby photo. He joked about the image in the caption, writing, "As you can see in the last pic, he also looks a little like his dad."

Hunt and Nelson first announced they were expecting baby No. 2 in September. Nelson took to Instagram and posted a photo of a research paper in front of her growing baby bump. In her caption, she wrote, "Incubating a couple of things," while also seemingly sharing that she was 15 weeks pregnant when she uploaded the photo the previous week.

It seems 2023 was a big year all around for Hunt and Nelson, who are also parents to 2-year-old son Sean. In June, Hunt announced his engagement to Nelson on social media with a sweet photo of a giddy-looking Nelson as she accepted his proposal.

Congrats to the happy couple on the new addition to their family!

