Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Results of Surgery After Melanoma Diagnosis

Teddi Mellencamp is melanoma-free following a series of successful surgeries!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum took to Instagram Wednesday to share the results of the procedures and show off her battle wounds, just three months after sharing her stage 2 diagnosis.

"Finally here with another melanoma update, and it’s one I’m happy to share. Pathology is back— the surgeries were successful and the margins are clear. I also got genetic testing results and there are no mutations we need to worry about. And I just had a healthy mammogram (please don’t forgo these either, ladies). So I say peace out to 11 melanomas and 3 lymph nodes— I gladly hardly knew ya— and hello to a new sense of peace," Mellencamp wrote, sharing a before and after photo of her back.

Calling the experience "eye-opening" the Two Ts in a Pod co-host said she plans to be proactive about getting checked for skin cancer, so she can prevent a scary situation like this again in the future.

"It’s been eye-opening how quickly things can change and it’s a lesson I will never forget, nor quit speaking up about. I want nothing more than for all of you to be proactive so you do not have to experience this. Let my scars be your inspiration to get preventative care," she continued. "I will now continue to get checked every 4-6 weeks, as my doc says this may be a record number in one area. You guys know I’m competitive but this is one record I’m not looking to beat."

Mellencamp concluded her post by thanking her fans and followers for all their support and well-wishes, adding that she feels blessed to finally be on the mend.

In October, the 41-year-old reality TV personality revealed her stage 2 melanoma diagnosis, sharing that her doctors discovered an abnormality during a routine skin check.

"Melanoma awareness update. Despite my anxiety, I listened to the doctors and went in for my 3-month skin check last week since my previous melanoma," Mellencamp shared on Instagram. "They said I had another abnormal spot near my last one so they did a biopsy."

"I got the call this morning: Stage 2 melanoma. Now, next Wednesday I go to an oncologist to have it cut out and come up with a game plan on next steps," she continued. "Of course, this is all pending some additional testing and biopsies of other spots nearby that were taken today."

The "moral of this story," Mellencamp said at the time, was to make sure to heed your doctor's advice and guidance.

"If a doctor says, 'come in every 3 months' please go in every 3 months," she wrote. "I so badly wanted to blow this off. 'What could happen in 3 months?' I thought. Apparently a lot."

Mellencamp explained that she has continued to share her health journey because, "I was a 90s teen, putting baby oil and iodine on my skin to tan it. Never wearing sunscreen or getting my moles checked until I was 40 years old."

Before that, Mellencamp shared another experience with having melanoma removed from her back in March.

"On my way to work which is why I am all glammed up. However, this is a reminder to please go get your yearly skin checks," she wrote at the time. "I had been avoiding mine bc of my own anxiety for a very long time but when @kylerichards18 saw my back and it had changed colors again, she immediately took me to the doc who within minutes said it looks like melanoma and did a big removal."

"I find strength in being honest with you all and hope this helps others," she added. "Please let this be a reminder to take action on your own skin."

