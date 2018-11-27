It was a tough episode of Teen Mom OG for stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra.

The longtime loves, who have been together since middle school, have been struggling in their marriage this season as Tyler has been seeing a counselor and expressing how unhappy he is in his marriage to Catelynn.

During Monday’s episode, the pair dropped two major bombshells, first revealing that Catelynn was once again pregnant and then revealing that Tyler had asked Catelynn if they could try living apart for a month after the pair went on a couples therapy retreat in Sedona.

The pair’s daughter Nova was very excited for her new sibling, saying, "I’ll rock it and feed it. it’s gonna be so cute!"

Catelynn and Tyler, both 26, then had to get candid about their marriage struggles.

"Getting pregnant was unexpected since we still have a lot of work to do on our relationship,” Catelynn said in a voice over, before opening up about living separately. "I was devastated at first, but now that I’ve started my own therapy, I’m more comfortable with the idea.”

When the producers sat down with the pair to ask them about their decision, Catelynn seemed more reserved.

"Basically all I want to share with the cameras is that me and you learned that we’ve been together for so long that it’s like ‘Who are you as a person by yourself?’” Catelynn explained. "Am I jumping of joy for it? No."

"I don’t think any of us are. You took it kind of hard,” Tyler added. "The intention is not to bring up your anxiety or to make you feel any of your core wounds.”

"But in that moment it did trigger me. It did bring up wounds,” Catelynn admitted. "It was scary, it was sad, it was hurtful. Things that I’ve been through, like when people say they want to separate, they want to leave, it seriously does feel like somebody died.”

Catelynn has sought treatment for anxiety and past traumas, including a difficult miscarriage, leading to her going to several treatment facilities on her own.

"That’s why it was so hard for me to even say it because I knew it was the worst possible thing that you could hear,” Tyler said of his decision to live apart.

Catelynn later opened up to an MTV producer while in the car, noting that the pair are not planning to see other people and have not talked divorce.

"I even texted him and asked him, ‘Is there somebody else?’ He was like, ‘What the f**k, do you think that I would cheat on you?’ And I’m like, in my heart of hearts, no, but it was just so blindsided,” she said. "I feel like the separation thing for me is going to be hard, but it’ll be good for me in a way. Then I have time to just focus on me and Nova. It’s always been Cate and Ty, Cate and Ty, Cate and Ty, just giving each of us room to grow on our own.”

Later in the episode, the couple threw a gender reveal party and learned that they’re having another girl. They placed their first daughter, Carly, up for adoption in 2009 before welcoming Nova in 2015.

"I don’t want another girl! Girls are so sassy,” Catelynn said before teasing her husband. "Do you only make girls, what’s your problem?”

Neither Catelynn or Tyler have commented on the dramatic episode on social media yet. The pair celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary in August, but have been noticeably absent from one another’s social media pages in recent months.

