Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Involved in New Jersey Car Crash

Teresa Guidice's daughter, Milania Giudice, is recovering after being involved in a car accident in New Jersey on Friday.

Milania -- who turned 18 in February and recently announced she will be attending the University of Tampa in the fall -- was reportedly traveling in her Mercedes through a parking lot in Boonton, New Jersey, when her vehicle collided with another. She was not injured.

According to TMZ -- which obtained a copy of the police report -- the Real Housewives of New Jersey star told cops she was not at fault and that the other driver ran a stop sign.

The other driver -- who was not identified by the outlet -- said they did yield at the stop sign and look before pulling out, and ultimately hit Milania. TMZ notes that the report indicates officers on the scene seemed to believe Milania, writing the crash occurred because of the other driver's "inattention and failing to yield to the right of way."

In a statement to ET on Wednesday, James Leonard -- an attorney for the Giudice family -- confirmed the incident and shared an update on Milania -- the third daughter of Teresa and ex-husband Joe Giudice.

"This was a very minor parking lot incident that was not Milania's fault. We are grateful that nobody was injured," Leonard shared.

Teresa and Joe -- who also share Gia, 23, Gabriella, 19, and Audriana, 14 -- divorced in 2020 after 21 years of marriage. She has since remarried, tying the knot with Louie Ruelas in August 2022.

While no one was hurt, TMZ reports that it was a brand-new Mercedes -- complete with temporary plates -- and the vehicle had to be towed away.

The crash comes just a week or so after ET sat down with Teresa, 52, to discuss the season 14 premiere of RHONJ, which began airing on Bravo in early May. The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG cast member shared that of all the seasons she has been in, she would rank the currently airing one as a fave.

"Because I'm not taking anyone's s**t anymore," she said of the new installment. "I'm so over it, of the lies, the lies that people put out there."

Season 13 set the stage for this fresh batch of episodes, airing Sundays on Bravo, with Teresa and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga making it clear they were done attempting to have a relationship after a decade-plus of hashing out their family issues on TV. Teresa even predicted during the reunion that she would never see Melissa again, suggesting Melissa would be fired from the show. That didn't happen, however.

The struggles have been overarching for the Giudice-Gorga family as Milania has also opened up about the impact the show -- and her appearance on it -- has had on her mental and physical health, sharing that she lost 40 pounds between middle school and high school.

Back in July, Milania sat down with her mom for an episode of Teresa's Namaste B**ches podcast and admitted that some of her desire to lose weight came from her role on RHONJ, and from some low-key, snarky comments from her family members.

"I literally felt like suffocating with my own body. I was like, 'No, no, no, I can't do this anymore,'" Milania explained. "So one day I told my mom to get me a nutritionist and she did."

She added, "My mom would never say anything to me, but she'd say, 'Oh, you're gonna have another ice cream?'"

In response, Teresa said that she was happy to see her daughter adopt a healthier lifestyle -- including more workouts and eating balanced meals at least three times a day -- but that she was happier that Milania came to the decision by herself.

"They have to want to do it themselves, you can't force them," Teresa said at the time. "And I didn't want her to have a complex or anything. I thought she looked adorable, she was just a little thicker."

