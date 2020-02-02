Terri and Steve forever.

It's been 28 years since the late Crocodile HunterSteve Irwin proposed to Terri, and she couldn't help but commemorate the occasion on Twitter on Sunday. Steve tragically died after being stung by a stingray in September 2006.

Terri and Steve met in 1991, at a small reptile park in Australia where Steve had been working as a zookeeper. They married in 1992, and welcomed two kids together -- Bindi, 21, and Robert, 16.

"It was 28 years ago today, here at @AustraliaZoo, that Steve asked me to marry him," Terri wrote on Sunday alongside a photo of herself cuddled up to Steve. "Life is constantly changing. Love is forever."

Bindi also honored her parents' engagement in a post on her Instagram on Sunday.

"28 years ago the two greatest Wildlife Warriors got engaged here @AustraliaZoo. Their love for each other and our planet continues to inspire us all. Mum & Dad, Thank you for teaching me the meaning of unconditional love. Happy engagement anniversary. I love you," she wrote.

Bindi is now gearing up to walk down the aisle herself, after her longtime love, Chandler Powell, proposed last year. She told ET that she'd get married at the Australia Zoo, in a tribute to Steve.

"The most important thing is getting married here at Australia Zoo because this is where I feel closest to Dad," she said. "So there's going to be a whole lot of planning that goes into the wedding day. But for me, at the heart of it all, I want to make sure that my Mum is there, my brother is there, and that it's a really close family event and we'll remember Dad, whether it's a clip that we play of Dad or something that just reminds us of him. But, you know, we'll plan it out perfectly."

