This weekend, the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens will start the Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs the same way they began the regular season — at M&T Bank Stadium in Maryland.

Coming off of their best game of the season, C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans now have their biggest challenge still ahead of them. The Baltimore Ravens are the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a defense that led the NFL in sacks this season. After a bye during Super Wild Card Weekend, Lamar Jackson and Baltimore's first game of the postseason will be a rematch of a Week 1 showdown when the Ravens won by a final score of 25-9.

Here is everything to know about how to watch the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game, plus all the best live streaming options for the NFL divisional round.

When is the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game?

The AFC Divisional Playoff matchup between the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens is set to kick off Saturday, January 20 at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT).

How to Watch the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens Game

The Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens playoff game will be airing on ESPN and ABC. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch Saturday's game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20, the Blue tier with ABC to $22.50, and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the NFL playoffs if you're not home.

How to Watch the Texans vs. Ravens Game for Free

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL playoffs. Every game broadcast nationally or on NFL Network will also be available to stream on Fubo, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.

NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Schedule

Below, view the NFL playoff schedule for the Divisional Round with game times, television stations and streaming services to ensure you don't miss any of the must-watch matchups this weekend.

Saturday, January 20

Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens , 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, Sling TV, FuboTV)

Baltimore Ravens Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Fox, Sling TV, FuboTV)

Sunday, January 21

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions, 3:00 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock, Sling TV, FuboTV)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+, FuboTV)

