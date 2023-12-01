Back in 1996, the Texas Longhorns won the first-ever Big 12 Championship Game. Fast forward to this weekend, and they now have a chance to win one more in a battle against Oklahoma State. Not only is the conference title on the line, but Texas could potentially secure a spot in what would be its first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff.

With a win over BYU last weekend, the No. 20 Oklahoma State Cowboys locked their spot in the title game against the No. 7 Texas Longhorns. OSU is now eyeing its third-ever conference title.

The Big 12 comes down to two teams. Who will come out on top at AT&T Stadium? Here is everything to know about how to watch the 2023 Big 12 Championship Game between Texas and Oklahoma State.

When is the Texas vs. Oklahoma State game?

The 2023 Big 12 Championship Game will kick off on Saturday, December 2 at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT).

How to Watch Texas vs. Oklahoma State Without Cable

The Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma State football game for the 2023 Big 12 Championship will be broadcast on ABC. If you don't have cable, the best way to watch Saturday's game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording NCAA and NFL matchups.

How to Watch Texas vs. Oklahoma State for Free

Another streaming option for the Big 12 Championship Game is FuboTV. The sports-focused live TV streaming service has access to 14 channels broadcasting live college football games — including local, national, and college networks. Fubo costs $74.99 per month, but new subscribers can get $20 off.

Right now, FuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial, so you could watch the Texas vs. Oklahoma State game at no cost.

RELATED CONTENT: