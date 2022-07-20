For those of us who deal with seasonal allergies, summer is a good time to think about improving your indoor air quality. Air purifiers act as filtration systems that can combat everything from viruses and airborne particles and bacteria, to allergens, pollen and other air pollutants throughout the home. They clean and cycle air throughout any space efficiently and quietly. Luckily, you can still save on these useful gadgets with post-Amazon Prime Day 2022 air purifier deals that are still available now.

Whether you need an air purifier for a large living room or a small bedroom, you can find the best deals right now on Amazon to help you breathe easier at home. Top-rated brands like Honeywell and Levoit are currently on sale to remove allergens and odors without making too much noise or requiring much maintenance. There are tons of different options, so you can find one that’s right for your living space.

Ahead, shop the best air purifier Prime Day deals still available right now.

Koios Air Purifier Amazon Koios Air Purifier This air purifier will help your college grad clean the air at their new place from odor, pet dander, smoke, dust mites and pollen. $100 $60 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Dreo Macro Pro True HEPA Air Purifier Amazon Dreo Macro Pro True HEPA Air Purifier Unlike other purifiers whose filter life is based on run time only, Dreo Macro Pro filter life is determined by working mode, fan speed, length of operation, and indoor air quality all combined — an extremely accurate filter life you can always count on. $134 $114 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Oransi UV Air Purifier Amazon Oransi UV Air Purifier This Oransi air purifier filters and cleans your air from allergens, dust, mold, smells, pet dander and more using carbon filters. You don't have to worry about constantly checking up on the filters. This Oransi model will automatically notify you when it's time to change its filters. $279 $186 WITH COUPON Buy Now

GermGuardian AC5250PT 3-in-1 Air Purifier Amazon GermGuardian AC5250PT 3-in-1 Air Purifier The GermGuardian AC5250PT gets rid of germs and airborne viruses using UV-C light. UV-C light is a powerful disinfectant, so you can trust GermGuardian will take care of protecting the air in your home. $265 $130 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Oransi OV200 HEPA Air Purifier Amazon Oransi OV200 HEPA Air Purifier With three different fan speeds, the Oransi OV200 Air Purifier is a quiet-running device even on its fastest setting. It also produces around three air changes per hour, so it's constantly circulating new fresh air into your home. $329 $212 WITH COUPON Buy Now

