The 10 Best Air Purifier Deals to Shop from Amazon: Save on Levoit, Honeywell, Blueair and More
For those of us who deal with seasonal allergies, summer is a good time to think about improving your indoor air quality. Air purifiers act as filtration systems that can combat everything from viruses and airborne particles and bacteria, to allergens, pollen and other air pollutants throughout the home. They clean and cycle air throughout any space efficiently and quietly. Luckily, you can still save on these useful gadgets with post-Amazon Prime Day 2022 air purifier deals that are still available now.
Whether you need an air purifier for a large living room or a small bedroom, you can find the best deals right now on Amazon to help you breathe easier at home. Top-rated brands like Honeywell and Levoit are currently on sale to remove allergens and odors without making too much noise or requiring much maintenance. There are tons of different options, so you can find one that’s right for your living space.
Ahead, shop the best air purifier Prime Day deals still available right now.
Completely refresh your air with a purifier that automatically adjusts to real-time conditions reported by the particle sensor to maintain a comfortable home environment.
This air purifier will help your college grad clean the air at their new place from odor, pet dander, smoke, dust mites and pollen.
Recommended for extra large rooms, this HEPA air purifier has 4 air cleaning levels to provide cleaner, fresher air.
Unlike other purifiers whose filter life is based on run time only, Dreo Macro Pro filter life is determined by working mode, fan speed, length of operation, and indoor air quality all combined — an extremely accurate filter life you can always count on.
This Oransi air purifier filters and cleans your air from allergens, dust, mold, smells, pet dander and more using carbon filters. You don't have to worry about constantly checking up on the filters. This Oransi model will automatically notify you when it's time to change its filters.
The GermGuardian AC5250PT gets rid of germs and airborne viruses using UV-C light. UV-C light is a powerful disinfectant, so you can trust GermGuardian will take care of protecting the air in your home.
With three different fan speeds, the Oransi OV200 Air Purifier is a quiet-running device even on its fastest setting. It also produces around three air changes per hour, so it's constantly circulating new fresh air into your home.
The Coway Airmega 400 covers and filters air in a 1,560 sq. ft. room. Thanks to its real-time air quality testing, you can know how clean or dirty the air in your room is depending on this air purifier's LED ring.
Blueair has a super silent HEPA filter cleans the air without bothering you with a bunch of noise.
Grab this Medify air purifier duo at a discount during Amazon Prime Day 2022. With 3 fan speed, these air purifiers keep your air clean and breathable while staying completely silent.
