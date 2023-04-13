As the days get longer and brighter, there's something about sunny days and clear skies that makes us want to grill outdoors. That big backyard grill can't make it to the beach, campsite or parking lot tailgate though, which is where a portable grill comes in handy.

The best time to buy a portable grill is right now while spring is heating up. Whether you're hosting a party at home or picnicking in a park, you can fire up a delicious feast from anywhere with a portable grill. Even if you just have an apartment balcony to work with, portable grills take up minimal space and can often be compactly stowed away after use.

From gas grills to charcoal grills and a wood-burning grill, top brands like Cuisinart, Solo Stove, Weber and more have great portable grills that don't take up too much space in your car and enable you to get your grill on anywhere you are. After you pick your fuel source of choice, you'll also want to consider the grill's surface area and durability to be easily packable and withstand the weather.

Ahead, find the perfect portable grill for your next adventure this spring and summer.

Best Portable Grills of 2023

Weber Q1200 Liquid Propane Grill Amazon Weber Q1200 Liquid Propane Grill With a strong glass-reinforced nylon and cast aluminum frame and a sturdy lid, Weber’s Q 1200 Gas Grill emits up to 8,500 BTUs per hour, helping food cook thoroughly and evenly. It also features convenient side wings to hold your grilling tools and essentials. $259 Shop Now

Weber Q2400 Electric Grill Amazon Weber Q2400 Electric Grill The Weber Q 2400 Electric grill raises the bar on flavor expectations and performance of an electric grill. Sear burgers, steaks and chops; grill chicken, fish, vegetables and fruit on the porcelain-enameled cast-iron grates. $419 $399 Shop Now

Eureka SPRK Camp Grill REI Eureka SPRK Camp Grill Don't let Eureka's compact size fool you, there's still more than enough room to grill your veggies, burgers and buns. And cleanup is easy with its removable grease drip tray. $140 Shop Now

Everdure Cube Portable Charcoal Grill Amazon Everdure Cube Portable Charcoal Grill The Everdure Cube looks like a cooler, but it's actually a portable and compact charcoal grill. It even comes with a preparation board and food storage tray, so you can prep, grill and serve from one device during all your spring adventures. $197 Shop Now

