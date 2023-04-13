The 10 Best Portable Grills for Beaches, Tailgating, Camping and More Outdoor Cooking
As the days get longer and brighter, there's something about sunny days and clear skies that makes us want to grill outdoors. That big backyard grill can't make it to the beach, campsite or parking lot tailgate though, which is where a portable grill comes in handy.
The best time to buy a portable grill is right now while spring is heating up. Whether you're hosting a party at home or picnicking in a park, you can fire up a delicious feast from anywhere with a portable grill. Even if you just have an apartment balcony to work with, portable grills take up minimal space and can often be compactly stowed away after use.
From gas grills to charcoal grills and a wood-burning grill, top brands like Cuisinart, Solo Stove, Weber and more have great portable grills that don't take up too much space in your car and enable you to get your grill on anywhere you are. After you pick your fuel source of choice, you'll also want to consider the grill's surface area and durability to be easily packable and withstand the weather.
Ahead, find the perfect portable grill for your next adventure this spring and summer.
Best Portable Grills of 2023
Easy and safe to transport, this best-selling Cuisinart grill features a dual venting system, giving you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control for the perfect flavor.
With a strong glass-reinforced nylon and cast aluminum frame and a sturdy lid, Weber’s Q 1200 Gas Grill emits up to 8,500 BTUs per hour, helping food cook thoroughly and evenly. It also features convenient side wings to hold your grilling tools and essentials.
The Weber Q 2400 Electric grill raises the bar on flavor expectations and performance of an electric grill. Sear burgers, steaks and chops; grill chicken, fish, vegetables and fruit on the porcelain-enameled cast-iron grates.
Offering ample grilling space, this Coleman grill folds up to the size of a carry-on suitcase for compact storage. It offers up to 20,000 BTUs of grilling power, and has three adjustable burners so you can customize your cooking.
Don't let Eureka's compact size fool you, there's still more than enough room to grill your veggies, burgers and buns. And cleanup is easy with its removable grease drip tray.
The Everdure Cube looks like a cooler, but it's actually a portable and compact charcoal grill. It even comes with a preparation board and food storage tray, so you can prep, grill and serve from one device during all your spring adventures.
The simple design on this Weber charcoal portable grill features a Tuck-N-Carry lid that double locks in place and duals as a lid holder. Plus, the handle makes carrying this compact easier.
This Char-Griller portable charcoal grill offers low flames and a slow, but more flavorful cooking process,
Suitable for cityscapes and campsites alike, you can use the Solo Stove Ranger Fire Pit to grill directly over the nearly-smokeless open flame. Otherwise, you can grab the cast iron grill top accessory to add some grill marks to your grub.
Venture to new places this spring and relax with a freshly grilled meal thanks to this portable gas grill by Cuisinart. Otherwise, carry it to your favorite park to grill some hotdogs.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Ray-Ban Sunglasses to Shop at Amazon for Spring
The Best Instant Brand Deals at Amazon: Save Big on Kitchen Appliances
Save Up to 40% On Le Creuset Dutch Ovens and Cast-Iron Skillets
Spring into Savings With the Best Walmart Deals to Shop Now
Save $100 On a Dyson Air Purifier That Doubles As a Cooling Fan Today
Best Spring Kitchen Deals at Amazon — Save Now on Cookware Essentials
The Best One-Piece Swimsuits on Amazon For Your Spring Vacation
The Best Linen Pants for Women to Stay Cool & Comfortable This Spring