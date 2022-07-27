Shopping

The 11 Best Air Purifier Deals on Amazon: Save Now on Levoit, Honeywell, Coway and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Early Prime Day Air Purifier Deals
Amazon

For those of us who deal with seasonal allergies, summer is a good time to think about improving your indoor air quality. Air purifiers act as filtration systems that can combat everything from viruses and airborne particles and bacteria, to allergens, pollen and other air pollutants throughout the home. They clean and cycle air throughout any space efficiently and quietly. Luckily, you can save on these useful gadgets with air purifier deals that are available on Amazon right now. 

Whether you need an air purifier for a large living room or a small bedroom, you can find the best deals right now on Amazon to help you breathe easier at home. Top-rated brands like Honeywell and Levoit are currently on sale to remove allergens and odors without making too much noise or requiring much maintenance.There are tons of different options, so you can find one that’s right for your living space. 

Shop the best Amazon air purifier deals still available right now. And, be sure to check out the best portable air conditioners to stay comfortable all summer long. 

Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier
Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier
Amazon
Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier

The compact Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier is perfect for smaller spaces and provides top-notch air purification with its 3-stage filtration. 

$50$42
Koios Air Purifier
Koios Air Purifier
Amazon
Koios Air Purifier

This air purifier will help your college grad clean the air at their new place from odor, pet dander, smoke, dust mites and pollen.

$100$65 WITH COUPON
Honeywell HPA300 HEPA Air Purifier
Honeywell HPA300 HEPA Air Purifier
Amazon
Honeywell HPA300 HEPA Air Purifier

Recommended for extra large rooms, this HEPA air purifier has 4 air cleaning levels to provide cleaner, fresher air.

$270$200
Afloia Air Purifier
Afloia Air Purifier
Amazon
Afloia Air Purifier

Completely refresh your air with this Afloia air purifier that filters air 4x per hour in 220sq feet. Plus, it features three different speed options and three timer settings so you can adjust it as you prefer.

$100$56 WITH COUPON
Dreo Macro Pro True HEPA Air Purifier
Dreo Macro Pro True HEPA Air Purifier
Amazon
Dreo Macro Pro True HEPA Air Purifier

Unlike other purifiers whose filter life is based on run time only, Dreo Macro Pro filter life is determined by working mode, fan speed, length of operation, and indoor air quality all combined — an extremely accurate filter life you can always count on.

$134$114 WITH COUPON
Oransi UV Air Purifier
Oransi UV Air Purifier
Amazon
Oransi UV Air Purifier

This Oransi air purifier filters and cleans your air from allergens, dust, mold, smells, pet dander and more using carbon filters. You don't have to worry about constantly checking up on the filters. This Oransi model will automatically notify you when it's time to change its filters.

$279$197 WITH COUPON
Levoit Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter
Levoit Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter
Amazon
Levoit Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter

Keep your seasonal allergies from mucking up your summer with this air purifier that removes smoke, odor, dust, mold and other allergens. 

$90$70
GermGuardian AC5250PT 3-in-1 Air Purifier
GermGuardian AC5250PT 5-in-1 Air Purifier
Amazon
GermGuardian AC5250PT 3-in-1 Air Purifier

The GermGuardian AC5250PT gets rid of germs and airborne viruses using UV-C light. UV-C light is a powerful disinfectant, so you can trust GermGuardian will take care of protecting the air in your home. 

$265$135 WITH COUPON
Oransi OV200 HEPA Air Purifier
Oransai OV200 HEPA Air Purifier
Amazon
Oransi OV200 HEPA Air Purifier

With three different fan speeds, the Oransi OV200 Air Purifier is a quiet-running device even on its fastest setting. It also produces around three air changes per hour, so it's constantly circulating new fresh air into your home.

$329$224 WITH COUPON
Coway Airmega 400S Smart Air Purifier with Smart Technology
Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier with Smart Technology
Amazon
Coway Airmega 400S Smart Air Purifier with Smart Technology

The Coway Airmega 400 covers and filters air in a 1,560 sq. ft. room. Thanks to its real-time air quality testing, you can know how clean or dirty the air in your room is depending on this air purifier's LED ring.

$849$437
Medify MA-40 Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter
Medify MA-40 Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter
Amazon
Medify MA-40 Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter

Grab this Medify air purifier duo at a discount during Amazon Prime Day 2022. With 3 fan speed, these air purifiers keep your air clean and breathable while staying completely silent.

$450$351

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Dyson Deals: Save Up to $200 on Vacuums & Air Purifying Fans

The 11 Best Portable Air Conditioners to Stay Cool This Summer

The Best Cooling Sheets, Pillows & Mattresses for a Dry Night's Sleep

10 Viral TikTok Hacks to Help You Beat the Summer Heat

The Best Air Conditioner Deals on Amazon

Save Up to 50% on Casper Mattresses and Bedding

Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Sheets and Pajamas Are On Sale for Summer

10 Dyson Airwrap Dupes: Affordable Alternatives for the Multi-Styler

The Best Amazon Home Deals — Decor, Rugs, Furniture, and More

25 Dorm Room Essentials from Amazon to Make Your Space Feel Like Home