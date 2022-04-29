If you have spring or summer allergies, you probably have your Claritin and cleaning supplies ready at all times. However, sometimes there are challenges that even the strongest antihistamines can't relieve. Spring is officially here with the pollen count increasing, so you might want to add an air purifier or two to your home to improve your air quality. As we enter allergy season, Amazon has some great deals on quality air purifiers to help you breathe better.

Air purifiers act as filtration systems that can combat everything from viruses and airborne particles and bacteria, to allergens, pollen and other polluting particles throughout the home. Fortunately, if you're looking to finally invest in one, there's a pretty expansive market for air purifiers at the moment — with options that are feasible for just about every budget and home. We've rounded up the top air purifiers and seasonal discounts available now.

Ahead, shop the best air purifier deals on Amazon, including options from Levoit, Honeywell, and Germ Guardian.

Levoit LV-H126 Air Purifier Amazon Levoit LV-H126 Air Purifier Effectively absorb odors with a Charcoal Foam Pre-filter and Granular Activated Carbon filter. The true HEPA filter easily catches pollen, cigar smoke, dust, pet dander, lint, and other tiny airborne particles you can’t see. $60 Buy Now

Oransi UV Air Purifier Amazon Oransi UV Air Purifier This Oransi air purifier filters and cleans your air from allergens, dust, mold, smells, pet dander and more using carbon filters. You don't have to worry about constantly checking up on the filters. This Oransi model will automatically notify you when it's time to change its filters. $279 $168 Buy Now

Oransi OV200 HEPA Air Purifier Amazon Oransi OV200 HEPA Air Purifier With three different fan speeds, the Oransi OV200 Air Purifier is a quiet-running device even on its fastest setting. It also produces around three air changes per hour, so it's constantly circulating new fresh air into your home. $329 $199 Buy Now

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier Amazon Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier The Coway Airmega Air Purifier is definitely mighty. With 4 different stages of filtration, its HEPA filters capture pollutants, allergens and pollen. Plus, it deodorizes the air as it filters it. This model also contains a washable pre-filter. $230 Buy Now

