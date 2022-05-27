Memorial Day weekend is known for its sales on mattresses and furniture, but there's no need to wait until May 30 to find incredible deals on indoor and outdoor furniture. If you're planning to finally tackle that patio redesign and enjoy the long sunny days ahead, many top furniture brands are are running Memorial Day sales right now.

Kick off the summer a little early with deals on everything from living room seating to coffee tables and patio furniture. Sites like Pottery Barn, Allform, Amazon and more are all offering a wide range of furniture deals, and we've rounded up the best Memorial Day furniture sales happening right now.

Whether you're looking for a new outdoor dining set or want to give your home a fresh start this summer, below are 11 furniture sales that you can shop right now.

The Best Memorial Day Furniture Sales To Shop Now

Ashley Furniture: Save thousands at Ashley Furniture’s Memorial Day furniture sale with deals on bestselling living room seating, sofas, dressers, and more.

Pottery Barn: Thousands of items were just added to Pottery Barn's sale. Save up to 60% on furniture and bedding.

Allform: Enjoy 20% off sitewide at Allform with code MDSALE20. Delivery is free with all furniture.

Wayfair: From patio dining sets to best-selling outdoor lighting, Wayfair's sale hub is stocked with thousands of deals on patio, garden and general outdoor items.

Target: Take 30% off Target's selection of outdoor furniture, grills, and outdoor decor.

Apt2B: From now until May 31, Apt2B is offering 15% off its entire site, plus 20% off orders of $2,999+ and 25% off orders of $3,999 or more.

Raymour & Flanigan: Raymour & Flanigan’s Memorial Day Sale has already started and is taking up to 35% off outdoor furniture.

Overstock: During Overstock’s Memorial Day Clearance event, you can take up to 70% off thousands of furniture pieces. Plus enjoy free shipping on everything, no matter how much you spend.

Serena & Lily: All chairs, rugs, and tables are 20% off with code GOFORIT, along with everything else on Serena and Lily's site.

Burrow: Take up to $1,000 off your order from Burrow with code MDS22. The more you spend, the more you save until May 31.

Frontgate: Frontgate's entire selection of outdoor furniture is up to 20% off, including oversized seating and dining tables. Save up to $2,000 and get free shipping, too.

Floyd: Save 15% on your entire purchase with code SUNNYDAYS22. This is a rare sale for Floyd Home whose quality furniture ships right to your door.

Many of the Memorial Day 2022 furniture sales feature can't-miss deals on outdoor and patio furniture to get your backyard ready for summer. To help you shop through all the best discounts, we've compiled some of the best patio furniture and fire pits to update your outdoor space with this season.

Solo Stove Bonfire Solo Stove Solo Stove Bonfire This Solo Stove fire pit is built for the backyard. Bonfire's unique and nearly smokeless features create limitless opportunities for all your outdoor spaces. $400 $220 Buy Now

Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair Wayfair Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair Enjoy hot summer afternoons and cool autumn mornings on your porch or balcony with this Adirondack rocking chair. We love that this chair only weighs 25 lbs. when fully assembled, so you can move it around your patio with ease. $220 $157 Buy Now

Metal Side Tables Wayfair Metal Side Tables Give you outdoor patio space a fresh color pop with these vibrant metal side tables — perfect for entertaining! $317 $170 Buy Now

Harbison Solid Wood Dining Table Wayfair Harbison Solid Wood Dining Table When the sun starts to set later and the days get warmer, you know it’s the perfect time to host an alfresco summer soiree. Make sure your space is ready for the company with a sturdy outdoor dining table. $815 $350 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 35 Best Memorial Day Sales Worth Shopping This Year: Save on Tech, Furniture, Fashion and More

Samsung Memorial Day Sale: The Best Deals on TVs, Appliances, Smartphones and More

Dyson Memorial Day Deals Available Now: Save on Cordless Stick Vacuums and Purifying Fans

The Best Grill Deals to Shop for Memorial Day Weekend 2022

Best Buy's Memorial Day Sale: Save Big on Apple, Samsung, LG and More

The 17 Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales You Can Shop Right Now

The Best Walmart Patio Furniture for Memorial Day and Summer 2022

Amazon's Outlet Has Furniture Deals Up to 60% Off