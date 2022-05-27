Shopping

The 11 Best Memorial Day Furniture Sales of 2022 to Refresh Your Home — Pottery Barn, Wayfair, Target and More

By @ETOnline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Patio Furniture Sales 2022
Target

Memorial Day weekend is known for its sales on mattresses and furniture, but there's no need to wait until May 30 to find incredible deals on indoor and outdoor furniture. If you're planning to finally tackle that patio redesign and enjoy the long sunny days ahead, many top furniture brands are are running Memorial Day sales right now.

Kick off the summer a little early with deals on everything from living room seating to coffee tables and patio furniture. Sites like Pottery Barn, Allform, Amazon and more are all offering a wide range of furniture deals, and we've rounded up the best Memorial Day furniture sales happening right now. 

Whether you're looking for a new outdoor dining set or want to give your home a fresh start this summer, below are 11 furniture sales that you can shop right now.

The Best Memorial Day Furniture Sales To Shop Now

Ashley Furniture:  Save thousands at Ashley Furniture’s Memorial Day furniture sale with deals on bestselling living room seating, sofas, dressers, and more. 

Pottery Barn: Thousands of items were just added to Pottery Barn's sale. Save up to 60% on furniture and bedding.  

Allform: Enjoy 20% off sitewide at Allform with code MDSALE20. Delivery is free with all furniture. 

Wayfair: From patio dining sets to best-selling outdoor lighting, Wayfair's sale hub is stocked with thousands of deals on patio, garden and general outdoor items. 

Target: Take 30% off Target's selection of outdoor furniture, grills, and outdoor decor. 

Apt2B: From now until May 31, Apt2B is offering 15% off its entire site, plus 20% off orders of $2,999+ and 25% off orders of $3,999 or more.

Raymour & Flanigan: Raymour & Flanigan’s Memorial Day Sale has already started and is taking up to 35% off outdoor furniture.

Overstock: During Overstock’s Memorial Day Clearance event, you can take up to 70% off thousands of furniture pieces. Plus enjoy free shipping on everything, no matter how much you spend. 

Serena & Lily: All chairs, rugs, and tables are 20% off with code GOFORIT, along with everything else on Serena and Lily's site. 

Burrow: Take up to $1,000 off your order from Burrow with code MDS22. The more you spend, the more you save until May 31. 

Frontgate: Frontgate's entire selection of outdoor furniture is up to 20% off, including oversized seating and dining tables. Save up to $2,000 and get free shipping, too. 

Floyd: Save 15% on your entire purchase with code SUNNYDAYS22. This is a rare sale for Floyd Home whose quality furniture ships right to your door. 

Many of the Memorial Day 2022 furniture sales feature can't-miss deals on outdoor and patio furniture to get your backyard ready for summer. To help you shop through all the best discounts, we've compiled some of the best patio furniture and fire pits to update your outdoor space with this season. 

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove
Solo Stove Bonfire

This Solo Stove fire pit is built for the backyard. Bonfire's unique and nearly smokeless features create limitless opportunities for all your outdoor spaces.

$400$220
Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair
Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair

Enjoy hot summer afternoons and cool autumn mornings on your porch or balcony with this Adirondack rocking chair. We love that this chair only weighs 25 lbs. when fully assembled, so you can move it around your patio with ease. 

 

$220$157
Bellino Striped Indoor-Outdoor Area Rug
Bellino Striped Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug
Wayfair
Bellino Striped Indoor-Outdoor Area Rug

Make your porch or patio more inviting with a fade and water resistant indoor-outdoor rug.

$355$134
Metal Side Tables
Brayden Studio Metal Side Table
Wayfair
Metal Side Tables

Give you outdoor patio space a fresh color pop with these vibrant metal side tables — perfect for entertaining!

$317$170
Sand & Stable Notting Patio Chair with Cushions
Notting Patio Chair with Cushions
Wayfair
Sand & Stable Notting Patio Chair with Cushions

This egg-shaped patio chair is a unique focal piece for anyone's patio or deck. 

$1,290$700
Harbison Solid Wood Dining Table
Harbison Solid Wood Dining Table
Wayfair
Harbison Solid Wood Dining Table

When the sun starts to set later and the days get warmer, you know it’s the perfect time to host an alfresco summer soiree. Make sure your space is ready for the company with a sturdy outdoor dining table. 

$815$350
Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair
Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair

Get your lawn ready for those inevitable climbing temperatures with 50% off this essential Adirondack chair.

$250$165
Walsunny 3-Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set
Walsunny 3-Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set
Amazon
Walsunny 3-Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set

This set includes a glass table and two comfortable rocking chairs with thick cushions for maximum comfort. 

$130$100
Zipcode Design Tollette Round 4-Person Dining Set with Umbrella
Round 4-Person Outdoor Dining Set with Umbrella
Wayfair
Zipcode Design Tollette Round 4-Person Dining Set with Umbrella

Invite some friends over and enjoy the warm weather thanks to this patio dining set with an umbrella. Just finish decorating this outdoor dining set with some cute chair cushions. 

$728$204
St. Kitts 3-pc. Loveseat Set in Weathered Teak
St. Kitts 3-pc. Loveseat Set in Weathered Teak
Frontgate
St. Kitts 3-pc. Loveseat Set in Weathered Teak

The captivating teak set includes a sofa and two lounge chairs with broad sturdy arms. 

$7,397$5,997
Tangkula 3-Piece Wicker Set with Washable Cushions
Tangkula 3-Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set with Washable Cushions
Amazon
Tangkula 3-Piece Wicker Set with Washable Cushions

Create a cozy corner with a durable and weather-resistant rattan furniture set.

$400$220

RELATED CONTENT: 

The 35 Best Memorial Day Sales Worth Shopping This Year: Save on Tech, Furniture, Fashion and More

Samsung Memorial Day Sale: The Best Deals on TVs, Appliances, Smartphones and More

Dyson Memorial Day Deals Available Now: Save on Cordless Stick Vacuums and Purifying Fans

The Best Grill Deals to Shop for Memorial Day Weekend 2022

Best Buy's Memorial Day Sale: Save Big on Apple, Samsung, LG and More

The 17 Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales You Can Shop Right Now

The Best Walmart Patio Furniture for Memorial Day and Summer 2022

Amazon's Outlet Has Furniture Deals Up to 60% Off