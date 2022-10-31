The 12 Best Air Purifiers to Shop on Amazon: Save Now on Levoit, Bissell, Coway and More
If you suffer from seasonal allergies, Amazon is the perfect place to find a great deal on an air purifier. Fall is a good time to think about improving your indoor air quality. Air purifiers act as filtration systems that can combat everything from viruses and airborne particles and bacteria, to allergens, pollen and other air pollutants throughout the home. They clean and cycle air throughout any space efficiently and quietly. Luckily, you can save on these useful gadgets with air purifier deals that are available on Amazon right now.
Whether you need an air purifier for a large living room or a small bedroom, you can find the best deals right now on Amazon to help you breathe easier at home. Top-rated brands like Honeywell and Levoit are currently on sale to remove allergens and odors without making too much noise or requiring much maintenance.There are tons of different options, so you can find one that’s right for your living space.
Shop the best Amazon air purifiers available right now. And, be sure to check out the best portable air conditioners to stay comfortable all year long.
The compact Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier is perfect for smaller spaces and provides top-notch air purification with its 3-stage filtration.
The Coway Airmega Air Purifier is definitely mighty. With 4 different stages of filtration, its HEPA filters capture pollutants, allergens and pollen. Plus, it deodorizes the air as it filters it. This model also contains a washable pre-filter.
Recommended for extra large rooms, this HEPA air purifier has 4 air cleaning levels to provide cleaner, fresher air.
Specifically designed for homeowners with large homes, this air purifier captures large and fine particles and odors from their homes, pets, and VOCs with pre-filters, activated carbon filters, and HEPA filters.
Suitable for the living room, the air purifier removes airborne allergens such as dust, pet dander, pollen, and smoke from wildfires, cooking, and smoking.
Blueair has a super silent HEPA filter cleans the air without bothering you with a bunch of noise.
This air purifier will help your college grad clean the air at their new place from odor, pet dander, smoke, dust mites and pollen.
Unlike other purifiers whose filter life is based on run time only, Dreo Macro Pro filter life is determined by working mode, fan speed, length of operation, and indoor air quality all combined — an extremely accurate filter life you can always count on.
This Oransi air purifier filters and cleans your air from allergens, dust, mold, smells, pet dander and more using carbon filters. You don't have to worry about constantly checking up on the filters. This Oransi model will automatically notify you when it's time to change its filters.
The GermGuardian AC5250PT gets rid of germs and airborne viruses using UV-C light. UV-C light is a powerful disinfectant, so you can trust GermGuardian will take care of protecting the air in your home.
With three different fan speeds, the Oransi OV200 Air Purifier is a quiet-running device even on its fastest setting. It also produces around three air changes per hour, so it's constantly circulating new fresh air into your home.
The Coway Airmega 400 covers and filters air in a 1,560 sq. ft. room. Thanks to its real-time air quality testing, you can know how clean or dirty the air in your room is depending on this air purifier's LED ring.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 34 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Early Black Friday Savings on Tech, Home, Fashion and More
The 16 Best Walmart Deals to Shop for Early Holiday Savings: Apple, La Mer, Shark Vacuums and More
The Best Dyson Deals: Save Up to $200 on Vacuums & Air Purifying Fans
Shark Unveils New FlexStyle Multi-Styling Hair Tool: Order the Dyson Airwrap Dupe Today
Amazon's Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner Has Over 38,000 Five-Star Ratings and It's on Sale Now
Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Sheets and Pajamas Are On Sale for Fall
The Best Cooling Sheets, Pillows & Mattresses for a Dry Night's Sleep
Warm Up Your Home With Our 15 Favorite Candles for Fall 2022
Fall 2022 Home Décor: Shop Cozy Blankets, Candles, Wall Art, Wreaths and More
The Best Air Conditioner Deals on Amazon
Save Up to 50% on Casper Mattresses and Bedding
10 Dyson Airwrap Dupes: Affordable Alternatives for the Multi-Styler
The Best Amazon Home Deals — Decor, Rugs, Furniture, and More