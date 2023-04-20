Shopping

The 12 Best Amazon Sneaker Deals for Women to Shop This Spring: Save on Adidas, New Balance, Superga & More

By ETonline Staff
Whether you're trying to build a healthier routine or already have an active lifestyle, good sneakers are a must for the spring season. Sometimes, finding stylish and reliable footwear can be difficult, but you can always get the best sneaker deals from Amazon. From new running shoes to help level up your workouts to casual sneakers for everyday wear, Amazon has all sorts of discounts to take advantage of.

Right now, you can find deals on the perfect pair of shoes and athletic sneakers from top brands including Adidas, Skechers, New Balance, and even Kate Middleton's go-to, Superga. Whether you love to throw on white sneakers with your favorite jeans or are looking for perfectly cushioned walking shoes, you’re practically guaranteed to find a pair of sneakers at Amazon that checks all of your boxes and is on sale.

Ahead, we've gathered the best sneaker deals at Amazon that are worth shopping for this spring. And if you're looking for more spring shoe inspo, check out the top 5 shoe styles we're seeing everywhere this season. 

Best Amazon Sneaker Deals for Spring 2023

Keds Seaside Sneaker
Keds Women's Seaside Sneaker
Amazon
Keds Seaside Sneaker

These cute flat sneakers with white eyelets are the perfect spring time shoe.

$55$40
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Not only are these Adidas sneakers cute enough to wear in and out of the gym, but Cloudfoam technology makes them incredibly comfortable.

$75$60
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Amazon
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker

Grab a pair of Kate Middleton's go-to Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers ahead of spring. 

$65$50
Brooks Revel 5 Women's Neutral Running Shoe
Brooks Revel 5 Women's Neutral Running Shoe
Amazon
Brooks Revel 5 Women's Neutral Running Shoe

If you're in the market for a new running sneaker, the Brooks Revel 5 is the perfect blend of street style and performance running. 

$100$70
Sam Edelman Women's Ethyl Sneaker
Sam Edelman Women's Ethyl Sneaker
Amazon
Sam Edelman Women's Ethyl Sneaker

White sneakers is one of the latest trends we can get behind. These Sam Edelman lace up low top sneakers are the perfect pair to sport this spring. 

$100$70
adidas Women's Racer Tr21 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Racer Tr21 Running Shoe
Amazon
adidas Women's Racer Tr21 Running Shoe

If you're looking for a stylish everyday sneaker that doubles as a running shoe, this is the perfect addition to your wardrobe. 

$75$61
New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker
New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker
Amazon
New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker

These New Balance Fresh Foam Roav V1 sneakers feel like you're running or walking on the clouds.

$130$85
Sperry Women’s Crest Vibe Sneaker
Sperry Women’s Crest Vibe Sneaker
Amazon
Sperry Women’s Crest Vibe Sneaker

Sperry's Crest Vibe Sneaker feature a memory foam footbed to provide lightweight comfort and arch support all day long. 

$60$42
Brooks Ghost 14 Women's Neutral Running Shoe
Brooks Ghost 14 Women's Neutral Running Shoe
Amazon
Brooks Ghost 14 Women's Neutral Running Shoe

Not only are Brooks Ghost 14 comfortable road running shoes, they are also good for the environment. The running shoes are Brooks' first carbon-neutral shoe.

$140$100
ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker
ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker
Amazon
ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker

Light and comfy sneakers with anti-slip soles will have you feeling good at the end of the day. The canvas material is washable so you can always keep them looking like new.

$40$21
Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe
Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe
Amazon
Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe

The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost in comfort. These affordable athletic shoes include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality.

$100$63
Skechers Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Skechers Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Amazon
Skechers Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe

Skechers is a go-to brand for a breathable, cushioned walking shoe. Just slip these on and get to walking.

$50$45

 For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

