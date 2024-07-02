Shop
The 12 Best Bras for Summer: No-Show, Strapless, Convertible Bras to Wear With T-Shirts, Tanks and Summer Tops

By Erica Radol
Published: 10:53 AM PDT, July 2, 2024

Whether you're looking for a sporty or sexy bra, these picks from customer-favorite brands will support you all summer long.

During summer, clothes get lighter, sleeves shorter, and necklines dip. While you may go sans-bra under winter's heavy sweaters, summer's lightweight fabrics and skimpier cuts may make you rethink your style strategy. While there's no one-size-fits-all bra for summer's various outfits, some will serve a variety of looks. It's a matter of finding a good fit, and you won't even mind slipping on some undergarments in support of... well, for support. 

Most women have a variety of bras based on occasion, comfort, activity level and taste. Your bra selection is as personal as your ice cream preference (chocolate), and there is no right or wrong. You'll want a quick-drying, breathable sports bra for active summer days. Casual cotton bras are breezy for daily wear, and a push-up, strapless or lacey style is lovely for dressy 'fits or date nights. However, having a variety of bras to suit your summer looks is fundamental to having all your outfits look their best.

Whether you're a lingerie devotee or a shape-wear minimalist, we shopped the best warm-weather bras for every bust and budget. Scroll on for customer favorites from Victoria's Secret, Intimissimi, Lululemon, Skims and more. Some are even deeply discounted right now, so get shopping. 

Intimissimi Monica Bandeau Bra in Ultralight Microfiber

Intimissimi

The perfect bra does exist! It's low-cut to stay incognito in plunging shirts, has removable straps for convertibility, and comes in four shades. It's also on sale now for $29.

$59 $29

Shop Now

Intimissimi Ciao Amore Giada Bandeau Bustier

Intimissimi

The season's looks are strapless, and this pretty bustier will help ensure you stay put while looking your best in them. Better yet — it's 70% off right now.

$99 $29

Shop Now

Lululemon Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Triangle Bralette

Lululemon

Lululemon fans rejoice: The beloved Nulu fabric has now been made into an everyday bra, perfect for days when you want comfort in a moisture-wicking, quick-drying undergarment. 

Skims Fits Everybody Bandeau

Skims

Kim Kardashian's Skims makes a simple bandeau bra in a soft, ultra-comfy fabric that is the closest thing to wearing no bra at all. 

Intimissimi Francesca Ultimate T-shirt Balconette Bra

Intimissimi

A good T-shirt bra looks invisible under cotton and clingy tees. Intimissimi's is offered in several colors. 

$59 $29

Shop Now

Skims Stretch Lace Unlined Demi Bra

Skims

If you want a pretty, lightweight bra that can be worn daily, Skims' stretch lace demi bra might be your pick. 

Shapermint Convertible Strapless Bras for Women

Amazon

Shapermint's no-slip grip and wireless styling make support comfortable. Wear this one with or without straps for peak versatility. 

Free People Pretty Little Seamless Bralette

Free People

A soft, comfy halter bra will work under sleeveless, high-neck tops.

Victoria's Secret Logo Cotton Wireless Bandeau Bralette

Victoria's Secret

One of Victoria's Secret's best-rated summer bras is unlined and has no underwire, making it effortless to get a little lift.

$35 $30

Shop Now

Lululemon Envital Bra Medium Support, B/C Cup

Lululemon

Lululemon's best-rated support bra is designed for training and is made with sweat-wicking fabric to help you stay cool and dry. There is a D/DD cup option, too.

Running Girl Sports Bra for Women

Amazon

This lightweight sports bra is made for high-impact activities. It has over 40,000 reviews averaging 4.4 stars, and some colors are on sale for less than $20. 

$24 $20

Shop Now

Free People Gatherall Bra

Free People

These silicone adhesive bras provide lift when wearing backless shirts.

