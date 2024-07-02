During summer, clothes get lighter, sleeves shorter, and necklines dip. While you may go sans-bra under winter's heavy sweaters, summer's lightweight fabrics and skimpier cuts may make you rethink your style strategy. While there's no one-size-fits-all bra for summer's various outfits, some will serve a variety of looks. It's a matter of finding a good fit, and you won't even mind slipping on some undergarments in support of... well, for support.

Most women have a variety of bras based on occasion, comfort, activity level and taste. Your bra selection is as personal as your ice cream preference (chocolate), and there is no right or wrong. You'll want a quick-drying, breathable sports bra for active summer days. Casual cotton bras are breezy for daily wear, and a push-up, strapless or lacey style is lovely for dressy 'fits or date nights. However, having a variety of bras to suit your summer looks is fundamental to having all your outfits look their best.

Whether you're a lingerie devotee or a shape-wear minimalist, we shopped the best warm-weather bras for every bust and budget. Scroll on for customer favorites from Victoria's Secret, Intimissimi, Lululemon, Skims and more. Some are even deeply discounted right now, so get shopping.

