Abercrombie launched a limited-time sale on almost everything. Save 20% on dresses, shorts, swimsuits and more.
It’s no secret that Abercrombie & Fitch has pulled off one of the greatest rebrands, becoming a go-to for everyday fashion essentials. As the temperatures outside get hotter, we're looking to all the 4th of July sales happening right now that can refresh our summer wardrobes for less. When Abercrombie is having a sale, we know it’s time to add some more pieces into our rotation.
Abercrombie just launched a massive sales with sitewide discounts. For a limited time, you can save 20% on almost everything — including styles for both men and women. From linen pants and classic white tees, to swim trunks and wedding guest dresses, there are so many summer must-haves included in Abercrombie's sale.
Unlike most summer sales, the Abercrombie deals span far beyond just warm-weather styles. You'll find tons of year-round staples that are bound to become regular go-to's in your closet. Ahead, shop our favorite finds from the Abercrombie sale. Sizes and styles sell out frequently, and with discounts this good, we recommend shopping quickly before today's deals are gone.
Best Abercrombie Deals for Women
Organza Tiered Strapless Mini Dress
Make a statement in this best-selling tiered mini. We're partial to the Barbie pink.
Curve Love High Rise 90s Cutoff Short
Abercrombie's best-selling jeans in the shorts version are perfect for sunnier days ahead.
Draped Ruffle Maxi Dress
We're obsessed with the cascading ruffle dress trend, and here it is at an attainable price point.
Lace Drama Puff Sleeve Cutout Maxi Dress
This romantic lace maxi dress has a sweetheart neckline and on-trend cut-out sides, making this blushing bride a fashionista. It's also machine-washable.
Emerson Poplin Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Save on this top-rated midi dress made in a comfortable cotton-blend fabric that features subtle puff sleeves and a voluminous skirt with pockets.
Curve Love Ultra High Rise '90s Straight Jean
The on-trend '90s-style is embodied in these ultra-high-rise straight jeans with Abercrombie's signature Curve Love fit. The built-in stretch provides superior comfort and these jeans feature the brand's highest rise that sits at your natural waist and looks great with your shirt tucked or untucked.
YPB Corset Slim V-Neck Tank
For a slim-fitting tank in a cropped length, this style features a v-neckline and interior lining with removable pads.
A&F Sloane Tailored Linen-Blend Pant
For dressing up or down, the Sloane Tailored Pant is an ultra-high rise tailored wide leg pant with figure-flattering pleating details, a functional fly and pockets and a partially elasticated waistband for ultimate adjustability.
Best Abercrombie Deals for Men
Vintage-Inspired Tee
Abercrombie's new short-sleeve tee is on sale. With a vintage oversized-fit silhouette and crew neckline, this tee is the epitome of comfort.
Pull-On Short
These comfortable 6-inch shorts are made from a lightweight cotton fabric to keep you cool and comfortable all spring and summer.
Linen Button-Up Shirt
Light and breathable linen shirts are staples for the warmer months. This shirt is comfortable and there are seven colors to choose from.
The A&F Collins Tailored Classic Linen-Blend Blazer
He will look dashing in this linen-blend tailored blazer with pockets available in sand and deep green shades.
Pull-On Seersucker Swim Trunk
Reviewers love this swimsuit's lightweight interior athletic mesh compression lining for serious comfort in and out of the water.
YPB motionTEK Unlined Cardio Short
Abercrombie's workout shorts feature side pockets and a hidden zipper pocket for extra security during every exercise.
RELATED CONTENT: