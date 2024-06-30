Shop
Abercrombie & Fitch Bestsellers Are 20% Off Right Now — Shop the Best Deals on Summer Staples

Abercrombie Sale
Abercrombie & Fitch
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 8:53 AM PDT, June 30, 2024

Abercrombie launched a limited-time sale on almost everything. Save 20% on dresses, shorts, swimsuits and more.

It’s no secret that Abercrombie & Fitch has pulled off one of the greatest rebrands, becoming a go-to for everyday fashion essentials. As the temperatures outside get hotter, we're looking to all the 4th of July sales happening right now that can refresh our summer wardrobes for less. When Abercrombie is having a sale, we know it’s time to add some more pieces into our rotation.

Abercrombie just launched a massive sales with sitewide discounts. For a limited time, you can save 20% on almost everything — including styles for both men and women. From linen pants and classic white tees, to swim trunks and wedding guest dresses, there are so many summer must-haves included in Abercrombie's sale.

Unlike most summer sales, the Abercrombie deals span far beyond just warm-weather styles. You'll find tons of year-round staples that are bound to become regular go-to's in your closet. Ahead, shop our favorite finds from the Abercrombie sale. Sizes and styles sell out frequently, and with discounts this good, we recommend shopping quickly before today's deals are gone.

Best Abercrombie Deals for Women

Organza Tiered Strapless Mini Dress

Organza Tiered Strapless Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch

Organza Tiered Strapless Mini Dress

Make a statement in this best-selling tiered mini. We're partial to the Barbie pink.

$90 $54

Curve Love High Rise 90s Cutoff Short

Curve Love High Rise 90s Cutoff Short
Abercrombie

Curve Love High Rise 90s Cutoff Short

Abercrombie's best-selling jeans in the shorts version are perfect for sunnier days ahead.

$65 $52

Draped Ruffle Maxi Dress

Draped Ruffle Maxi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch

Draped Ruffle Maxi Dress

We're obsessed with the cascading ruffle dress trend, and here it is at an attainable price point.

$130 $104

Lace Drama Puff Sleeve Cutout Maxi Dress

Lace Drama Puff Sleeve Cutout Maxi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch

Lace Drama Puff Sleeve Cutout Maxi Dress

This romantic lace maxi dress has a sweetheart neckline and on-trend cut-out sides, making this blushing bride a fashionista. It's also machine-washable. 

$200 $160

Emerson Poplin Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

Emerson Poplin Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch

Emerson Poplin Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

Save on this top-rated midi dress made in a comfortable cotton-blend fabric that features subtle puff sleeves and a voluminous skirt with pockets.

$120 $96

Curve Love Ultra High Rise '90s Straight Jean

Curve Love Ultra High Rise '90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch

Curve Love Ultra High Rise '90s Straight Jean

The on-trend '90s-style is embodied in these ultra-high-rise straight jeans with Abercrombie's signature Curve Love fit. The built-in stretch provides superior comfort and these jeans feature the brand's highest rise that sits at your natural waist and looks great with your shirt tucked or untucked. 

$90 $54

YPB Corset Slim V-Neck Tank

YPB Corset Slim V-Neck Tank
Abercrombie & Fitch

YPB Corset Slim V-Neck Tank

For a slim-fitting tank in a cropped length, this style features a v-neckline and interior lining with removable pads.

$50 $19

A&F Sloane Tailored Linen-Blend Pant

A&F Sloane Tailored Linen-Blend Pant
Abercrombie

A&F Sloane Tailored Linen-Blend Pant

For dressing up or down, the Sloane Tailored Pant is an ultra-high rise tailored wide leg pant with figure-flattering pleating details, a functional fly and pockets and a partially elasticated waistband for ultimate adjustability. 

$90 $72

Best Abercrombie Deals for Men

Vintage-Inspired Tee

Vintage-Inspired Tee
Abercrombie

Vintage-Inspired Tee

Abercrombie's new short-sleeve tee is on sale. With a vintage oversized-fit silhouette and crew neckline, this tee is the epitome of comfort.

$29 $23

Pull-On Short

Pull-On Short
Abercrombie

Pull-On Short

These comfortable 6-inch shorts are made from a lightweight cotton fabric to keep you cool and comfortable all spring and summer.

$60 $48

Linen Button-Up Shirt

Linen Button-Up Shirt
Abercrombie

Linen Button-Up Shirt

Light and breathable linen shirts are staples for the warmer months. This shirt is comfortable and there are seven colors to choose from.

$80 $64

The A&F Collins Tailored Classic Linen-Blend Blazer

The A&F Collins Tailored Classic Linen-Blend Blazer
Abercrombie & Fitch

The A&F Collins Tailored Classic Linen-Blend Blazer

He will look dashing in this linen-blend tailored blazer with pockets available in sand and deep green shades.

$160 $128

Pull-On Seersucker Swim Trunk

Pull-On Seersucker Swim Trunk
Abercrombie

Pull-On Seersucker Swim Trunk

Reviewers love this swimsuit's lightweight interior athletic mesh compression lining for serious comfort in and out of the water.

$60 $36

YPB motionTEK Unlined Cardio Short

YPB motionTEK Unlined Cardio Short
Abercrombie

YPB motionTEK Unlined Cardio Short

Abercrombie's workout shorts feature side pockets and a hidden zipper pocket for extra security during every exercise.

$60 $25

Tags: