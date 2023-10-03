Transitioning your wardrobe over to fall is easy and affordable with these Amazon maxi dress picks.
We have to admit we're looking forward to the milder temperatures and elevated fashion trend's associated with the new season — especially with Cherry red being the trending color for fall.
To make fall dressing a breeze, we're all stocking our wardrobes with maxi dresses for easy, stylish outfits — and Amazon happens to have so many chic dresses under $100. No matter your size, style or spending limits, Amazon is full of gorgeous maxi dresses for any occasion.
If you're looking for a classic sweater dress to get you in the fall spirit, we love this ribbed button-down style and ultra-flattering wrap-waist piece. Want to turn up the heat even though summer's over? We found a cutout maxi and curve-hugging SKIMS lookalike, too. And if you're in the market for a statement-making dress that's easy to dress up or down, stand out from the crowd in a bold printed piece or dramatic satin dress.
Summer's end doesn't mean the end of maxi dress season. Below, check out our favorite maxi dresses, all available to shop on Amazon for less than $100.
Happy Sailed Womens Knit Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
Sweater dresses are a must for fall, and this style features a flattering wrap silhouette.
The Drop Gabriela High Neck Maxi Sweater Dress
Transition from summer to fall with ease in this body-hugging maxi dress, available in eleven pretty colors and sizes XXS-5X.
Amazon Essentials Women's Wide Rib Open Back Long Sleeve Dress
Available in mustard, black, dark brown and pink, this maxi has an open back that makes it a cut above your average sweater dress.
REORIA Women's Sexy Lounge Tank Long Dress
You'll feel snatched and sexy in this mermaid bodycon dress made of an ultra-soft and stretchy modal and spandex fabric.
The Drop Women's Jaxon Rib Button Down Sweater Dress
You can never go wrong with a chocolate brown sweater dress for fall, especially when it features an adjustable button-down neckline.
PUMIEY Women's Square Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
"I have had to stop myself from wearing this dress again and again," praised one reviewer. "It's a quality dress for the money and I've definitely gotten a ton of wear out of it in the colder months."
Prettygarden Long Sleeve V Neck Leopard Print Ruffle Tiered Maxi Dress
Long-sleeved maxis don't have to look super conservative. We love this one with a cinched tie waist and a trendy tiered skirt.
The Drop Women's Jacob Long Sleeve Cutout Midi Dress
A warm copper color makes this dress perfect for autumn, but it also comes in five other colors.
TEREA Women's Cleo Bodycon Maxi Dress
Shop this playful printed maxi from designer Andrea Pitter, this year's winner of Amazon Prime's 'Making the Cut.'
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Floral V-Neck Dress
Florals aren't just for spring and summer — a moody color scheme makes this dress appropriate for any season.
The Drop Women's Zuri Fitted Cut-Out Maxi Sweater Dress
This comfy sweater-knit dress has strategic cutouts to highlight your waist.
Flounce Shirred Ruffle Hem Elegant Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Channel your inner Bridgerton with this maxi dress.
From formal to casual, check out the best fall wedding guest dresses and more dresses to transition your wardrobe from summer to fall.
RELATED CONTENT:
Best Lists
Get Cozy in the 10 Best Cardigans for Fall: Shop Stylish Knits from Abercrombie, Amazon, Madewell and More
Style