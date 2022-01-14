Shopping

The 12 Best Finds From Urban Outfitters' Sale with Double Discounts

By Amy Lee‍
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters

Looking to step up your wardrobe and add in not-so-basic basics or a unique accessory? Right now, you can find loads of clothes on sale from Urban Outfitters for an extra 40% off.

You'll find savings from the trendy retailer on denim, women's clothing, men's clothing, accessories, beauty products, home goods and other offerings in the Urban Outfitters online store.

Now's the time to score big on men's and women's apparel from Urban Outfitters brand lines, too, such as UO, BDG and Out From Under. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or over. Returns are free. 

Shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Urban Outfitters 40% off sale.

Shop the Urban Outfitters sale. 

UO Zip-Up Boot
UO Zip-Up Boot
Urban Outfitters
UO Zip-Up Boot
Everyone needs a pair of chunky boots and at this price, they're hard to pass up.
$89$30
BDG Corduroy High-Waisted Slim Straight Pant
BDG High Waisted Baggy Corduroy Pant
Urban Outfitters
BDG Corduroy High-Waisted Slim Straight Pant
Now that you have high-wasted jeans and leggings, it's time to add a pair of high-waisted corduroys to your closet. 
$69$21
UO Claude Long Sleeve Halter Top
UO Claude Long Sleeve Halter Top
Urban Outfitters
UO Claude Long Sleeve Halter Top
Ready to peel off the layers? You'll wear this long sleeve halter top now through spring. 
$45$12
Motel Kimata Checkered Mini Dress
Motel Kimata Checkered Mini Dress
Urban Outfitters
Motel Kimata Checkered Mini Dress
We love a good checkered moment and this artsy pattern is even more interesting.
$75$30
Dickies UO Exclusive Eisenhower Sherpa Lined Work Jacket
BDG Twill Hooded Overshirt
Urban Outfitters
Dickies UO Exclusive Eisenhower Sherpa Lined Work Jacket
Now's the time to put away your winter coat and get a jacket to throw on. 
$89$27
UO Maeve Fuzzy Cardigan
UO Maeve Fuzzy Cardigan
Urban Outfitters
UO Maeve Fuzzy Cardigan
This cheerful sweater's loose casual-cool fit eases you from winter to spring.
$99$30
Gola Classics Boston ‘78 Sneaker
Gola Classics Boston ‘78 Sneaker
Urban Outfitters
Gola Classics Boston ‘78 Sneaker
A retro jogger sneaker by Gola. Pair these sneakers with your favorite high-waisted jeans.
$90$24
Standard Cloth Foundation Waffle Knit Short
Standard Cloth Foundation Waffle Knit Short
Urban Outfitters
Standard Cloth Foundation Waffle Knit Short
You can never have too many pairs of soft shorts. 
$50$12
Mushroom Hors D'oeuvre Holder
Mushroom Hors D'oeuvre Holder
Urban Outfitters
Mushroom Hors D'oeuvre Holder
Cute and functional for serving your best apps.
$18$8
Brilliant Ideas Heart-Shaped Vlogging Ring Light
Brilliant Ideas Heart-Shaped Vlogging Ring Light
Urban Outfitters
Brilliant Ideas Heart-Shaped Vlogging Ring Light
A sweet and festive way to level up your next virtual meeting or selfie.
$28$12
Dried Palmetto Bunch
Dried Palmetto Bunch
Urban Outfitters
Dried Palmetto Bunch
Grab your favorite vase and display these dried beauties for a modern-boho feel.
$30$13
Wrangler Heritage Worldwide High-Waisted Wide Leg Jean
Wrangler Heritage Worldwide High-Waisted Wide Leg Jean
Urban Outfitters
Wrangler Heritage Worldwide High-Waisted Wide Leg Jean
A light-wash high waisted jean that you can wear long or rolled up. These Urban Outfitters Jeans are relaxed from the hip and loose on the legs.
$98$42

