The 12 Most Thoughtful Gifts to Celebrate Your First Wedding Anniversary Together
Aside from your actual wedding day, the first-year anniversary marks arguably one of the most special days in a couple's marriage. Not only does the occasion provide the perfect opportunity for you to relive an unforgettable celebration, but it also allows you to reflect on how much you've grown together as a married couple, too.
Naturally, as with most anniversary celebrations, the momentous event calls for a truly thoughtful gift. And whether you're looking to give something special to your partner, or are simply a family member or friend looking to shower the young couple in love on their one-year anniversary mark, there are so many great gift ideas to choose from that are as thoughtful as they are completely practical.
From keepsake journals and customizable puzzles to photo books, matching accessories and even a bucket list date poster (yes, it's real and just as awesome as it sounds), there's truly no shortage of memorable first-year anniversary gifts that are perfect for him, her or the pair of them together — and all from brands like Minted, Uncommon Goods, Artifact Uprising, Amazon and more.
Below, browse ET's picks for 12 first wedding anniversary gifts to help any young couple better celebrate the special event. Plus, check out our ultimate wedding guide for more inspiration on what to buy, wear and gift.
Under $50
Replay your first year of love in style with this vintage reel viewer from Uncommon Goods.
Let your love continue blooming long past the first year with this date bucket list poster — complete with all of the inspo you'll need for your next date night.
Add a more personal touch to your next at-home date night with this customizable keepsake puzzle.
Put your love in words with this romantic journal for couples.
Keep all of your photos safe and protected with these colorful photo books from Artifact Uprising.
Under $100
True love can't be broken — signify your unshakable bond with this dainty, hand-thrown serving bowl.
The woman in your life will love this delicate, sterling silver infinity necklace from Pandora.
These wooden tabletop frames ensure that you can keep your loved ones close and on full-display anywhere in your home.
Over $100
Treat your partner to a more flavorful, low-key date night with this best-selling food box from Harry & David.
Splurge on something stylish for the pair of you. It is your first wedding anniversary after all.
Relive the memories of your wedding day everyday with this vow art from Minted.
Regardless of where your first year of marriage takes you, you can always come back to one another with these Long Distance Touch Bracelets.
