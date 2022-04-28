Aside from your actual wedding day, the first-year anniversary marks arguably one of the most special days in a couple's marriage. Not only does the occasion provide the perfect opportunity for you to relive an unforgettable celebration, but it also allows you to reflect on how much you've grown together as a married couple, too.

Naturally, as with most anniversary celebrations, the momentous event calls for a truly thoughtful gift. And whether you're looking to give something special to your partner, or are simply a family member or friend looking to shower the young couple in love on their one-year anniversary mark, there are so many great gift ideas to choose from that are as thoughtful as they are completely practical.

From keepsake journals and customizable puzzles to photo books, matching accessories and even a bucket list date poster (yes, it's real and just as awesome as it sounds), there's truly no shortage of memorable first-year anniversary gifts that are perfect for him, her or the pair of them together — and all from brands like Minted, Uncommon Goods, Artifact Uprising, Amazon and more.

Below, browse ET's picks for 12 first wedding anniversary gifts to help any young couple better celebrate the special event. Plus, check out our ultimate wedding guide for more inspiration on what to buy, wear and gift.

Under $50

Under $100

Wooden Tabletop Frames Artifact Uprising Wooden Tabletop Frames These wooden tabletop frames ensure that you can keep your loved ones close and on full-display anywhere in your home. $62 Buy Now

Over $100

