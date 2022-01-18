The 13 Best Air Purifiers to Help You Breathe Easy in 2022
With wildfires and COVID-19, there's no wonder that more people are turning to air purifiers to ensure that the indoor air quality within their homes is clean and protected.
Air purifiers act as filtration systems that can combat everything from viruses and airborne bacteria, to allergens, pollen and other polluting particles throughout the home. Fortunately, if you're looking to finally invest in one, there's a pretty expansive market for air purifiers at the moment -- with options that are feasible for just about every budget and home.
To help you find the right air purifier for your home, ET Style has rounded up some of the most popular (and effective) machines available, including top-rated filters from Dyson, Molekule and Amazon, among others.
Browse through our top air purifier picks below. Looking for other ways to protect your body from polluted air? Shop celeb-approved face masks and the best face masks for kids.
