The 13 Best Air Purifiers to Help You Breathe Easy in 2022

By ETonline Staff
With wildfires and COVID-19, there's no wonder that more people are turning to air purifiers to ensure that the indoor air quality within their homes is clean and protected.

Air purifiers act as filtration systems that can combat everything from viruses and airborne bacteria, to allergens, pollen and other polluting particles throughout the home. Fortunately, if you're looking to finally invest in one, there's a pretty expansive market for air purifiers at the moment -- with options that are feasible for just about every budget and home.

To help you find the right air purifier for your home, ET Style has rounded up some of the most popular (and effective) machines available, including top-rated filters from Dyson, Molekule and Amazon, among others.

Browse through our top air purifier picks below. Looking for other ways to protect your body from polluted air? Shop celeb-approved face masks and the best face masks for kids.

Alen BreatheSmart 75i True HEPA Air Purifier
Alen BreatheSmart 75i True HEPA Air Purifier
Alen
Alen BreatheSmart 75i True HEPA Air Purifier
For those who prefer ionic air purifiers, the Alen BreatheSmart can reduce home air pollution with Alen's advanced particle sensor technology. It lets you know the air quality around you with LED lights and when particles are detected, it automatically adjusts its purifying power.
$749
Breathe Sans Air Purifier
Breathe Sans Air Purifier
Breathe Sans
Breathe Sans Air Purifier
This quick-shipping, doctor recommended air purifier covers up to 1560 square feet every hour and uses an activated carbon filter for chemical absorption and a powerful internal UV-C light to sterilize airborne pollutants and volatile organic compounds.
$459$360
Molekule Air PRO Purifier
Molekule Air PRO Purifier
Molekule
Molekule Air PRO Purifier
The Molekule Air PRO Purifier can destroy pollutants in spaces of up to 1,000 square ft., all while boasting a refined particle sensor and the title of patented PECO technology -- meaning it can destroy mold, pet dander, harmful particles or chemicals, viruses and any other lingering pollutant or allergen in the air.
$1,200
Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier with UV Light Sanitizer
Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier with UV Light Sanitizer
Amazon
Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier with UV Light Sanitizer
According to Germ Guardian, this True HEPA air filter can reduce up to 99.97% of airborne contaminants like germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens.
$100
Blueair Blue Pure 211+
Blueair Blue Pure 211+
Amazon
Blueair Blue Pure 211+
Considered the best air purifier by some, this Blueair Blue Pure 211+ is much smaller than the Blueair Classic but still has the ultra-efficient air purification system and it boasts more than 8,000 5-star reviews.
$300
Dyson Pure Cool™ TP01 Air Purifying Fan
Dyson Pure Cool™ TP01 Air Purifying Fan
Dyson
Dyson Pure Cool™ TP01 Air Purifying Fan
Dyson's high-quality filtration technology can remove 99.97% of pollutants and allergens as tiny as 0.3 microns.
$400
Shark® Air Purifier 4 with True HEPA
Shark® Air Purifier 4 with True HEPA
Bed Bath & Beyond
Shark® Air Purifier 4 with True HEPA
This purifier from Shark features four fans and a 3-stage True HEPA filtration with odor protection to tackle air pollutants in small or large rooms.
$350$280
Coway Airmega 200M Air Purifier with True HEPA Filter
Coway Airmega 200M Air Purifier with True HEPA
Walmart
Coway Airmega 200M Air Purifier with True HEPA Filter
The highlight of this HEPA air purifier is its energy-saving eco-mode system that improves the product efficiency while still delivering a great clean air delivery rate.
$229
Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier with True HEPA and Eco Mode
Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier with True HEPA and Eco Mode
Walmart
Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier with True HEPA and Eco Mode
This energy star-certified purifier targets the removal of dander, smoke and other harmful airborne particles.
$197
OION Technologies B-1000 Permanent Filter Ionic Air Purifier Pro Ionizer
OION Technologies B-1000 Permanent Filter Ionic Air Purifier Pro Ionizer
Amazon
OION Technologies B-1000 Permanent Filter Ionic Air Purifier Pro Ionizer
With this air filter, negative ions work to remove airborne irritants like pet dander, smoke and dust through a carbon filtration and ozone power system.
$60
Medify MA-25 Air Purifier with H13 HEPA Filter
Medify MA-25 Air Purifier with H13 HEPA filter
Walmart
Medify MA-25 Air Purifier with H13 HEPA Filter
This simple room air purifier boasts a great clean air delivery rate and works to combat common allergens a true HEPA filter.
$120
LEVOIT Air Purifier
LEVOIT Air Purifier
Amazon
LEVOIT Air Purifier
The LEVOIT Air Purifier is a budget-friendly filtration system works as a high-efficiency air purifier that will circulate a room or large space over four times per hour to ensure full effectiveness (read: fresh air).
$90
Molekule Air Purifier
Molekule Air Purifier
Molekule
Molekule Air Purifier
This air filtration system has over a thousand 4-star reviews and works to destroy any existing pollutants within spaces of up to 600 sq. ft. Plus, it also boasts a filter auto-refill program and does not emit ozone.
$699

