The 13 Best Air Purifiers to Help You Breathe Easy in 2022

With wildfires and COVID-19, there's no wonder that more people are turning to air purifiers to ensure that the indoor air quality within their homes is clean and protected.

Air purifiers act as filtration systems that can combat everything from viruses and airborne bacteria, to allergens, pollen and other polluting particles throughout the home. Fortunately, if you're looking to finally invest in one, there's a pretty expansive market for air purifiers at the moment -- with options that are feasible for just about every budget and home.

To help you find the right air purifier for your home, ET Style has rounded up some of the most popular (and effective) machines available, including top-rated filters from Dyson, Molekule and Amazon, among others.

Browse through our top air purifier picks below. Looking for other ways to protect your body from polluted air? Shop celeb-approved face masks and the best face masks for kids.

Breathe Sans Air Purifier Breathe Sans Breathe Sans Air Purifier This quick-shipping, doctor recommended air purifier covers up to 1560 square feet every hour and uses an activated carbon filter for chemical absorption and a powerful internal UV-C light to sterilize airborne pollutants and volatile organic compounds. $459 $360 Buy Now

Molekule Air PRO Purifier Molekule Molekule Air PRO Purifier The Molekule Air PRO Purifier can destroy pollutants in spaces of up to 1,000 square ft., all while boasting a refined particle sensor and the title of patented PECO technology -- meaning it can destroy mold, pet dander, harmful particles or chemicals, viruses and any other lingering pollutant or allergen in the air. $1,200 Buy Now

Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Amazon Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Considered the best air purifier by some, this Blueair Blue Pure 211+ is much smaller than the Blueair Classic but still has the ultra-efficient air purification system and it boasts more than 8,000 5-star reviews. $300 Buy Now

LEVOIT Air Purifier Amazon LEVOIT Air Purifier The LEVOIT Air Purifier is a budget-friendly filtration system works as a high-efficiency air purifier that will circulate a room or large space over four times per hour to ensure full effectiveness (read: fresh air). $90 Buy Now

Molekule Air Purifier Molekule Molekule Air Purifier This air filtration system has over a thousand 4-star reviews and works to destroy any existing pollutants within spaces of up to 600 sq. ft. Plus, it also boasts a filter auto-refill program and does not emit ozone. $699 Buy Now

