The 13 Best Mattress Toppers and Bedding Essentials To Shop Now for Back to School 2022
Your college dorm room will soon be your home, and while dorm beds are uncomfortable, you can have a cozy and comfortable room by purchasing a mattress topper and other bedding essentials. You need a good night's sleep during this phase of life, and one of the easiest ways to do that is to lay a good foundation with a mattress topper that suits your needs. From thinner down alternative or gel toppers to a thickly cushioned memory foam, every student will want something different for their perfect night’s rest. Plus, with plenty of options in duvets, duvet covers, sheets and pillows, you can easily custom design the perfect bedding set up for you.
So whether you’re headed back to school and just dreading dealing with that ancient mattress that comes with your dorm room, or you’re gearing up for another semester of remote classes and want to craft your sleeping sanctuary, the Goldilocks of mattress toppers-- plus the perfect sheets, duvets and pillows-- is out there for you.
Here are some of our top picks for mattress toppers and other sleep essentials for Back to School 2022!
The ViscoSoft mattress topper is lightweight enough for easy transport and constructed with eco-friendly materials. The foam is ventilated to avoid unwanted heat retention and also has an odor neutralizer.
The Subrtex mattress topper is gel infused to provide a cooler nighttime experience for those who run hot. It also has a removable and washable cover to help you keep your sleeping space as clean as possible.
This mattress topper is infused with lavender to help you get a relaxing night’s sleep. It’s also designed with five textured zones to help relieve the body’s pressure points and improve the breathability of the topper.
If you’re moving into a dorm that restricts foam toppers due to fire hazard, this Cotton Pillow topper is a great and plush alternative. This topper is also machine washable.
This micro-gel mattress topper is extremely soft and has a built-in waterproof layer at the bottom to protect your mattress without all that awkward crinkling.
This down comforter from Brooklinen comes in three warmth options for customizable comfort. The comforter’s down cluster fill is hypoallergenic and comes encased in a 100% cotton, 400 thread count shell.
Much like their duvets, Brooklinen’s down pillows come in three different constructions so you can select the firmness level that feels best for you.
The Classic Pillowcase from Brooklinen is crafted out of the same material as their percale sheets, which are breathable and soft with a 270 thread count and an envelope closure to keep your pillow secured inside.
This silk pillowcase is cool to the touch and gentle on the hair and face for an all-around soothing and rejuvenating sleep experience.
This Botanical print bedding set includes a duvet cover and two pillowcases in a funky banana leaf pattern reminiscent of a tropical getaway. The 100% cotton cover and pillowcases are soft, breathable and machine washable.
This wrinkle-free sateen weave duvet cover is made with ultra-soft supima cotton and boasts a thread count of 450. This cover will stay wrinkle-free up to 50 washes, so your bedding can look sleek and put-together regardless of whether or not you slept in late.
The Breeze comforter from Buffy is filled with 100% eucalyptus fiber packed in a eucalyptus fiber shell that is naturally resistant to dust and mold. Perfect for those living in hot and humid climates who still want to cozy up under a comfortable duvet, the eucalyptus filling is naturally breathable and doesn’t trap heat the way polyester and down comforters do.
Ettitude’s signature sateen weave duvet cover is crafted with their exclusive CleanBamboo™ fabric, which is made with 100% organic bamboo. Perfect for anyone who runs hot and finds themselves kicking off the blankets in the night, this breathable cover is woven to be extra cooling.
