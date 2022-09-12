Shopping

The 14 Best Amazon Deals on Air Purifiers: Save Now on Levoit, Bissell, Coway and More

By ETonline Staff
Early Prime Day Air Purifier Deals
If you suffer from seasonal allergies, Amazon is the perfect place to find a great deal on an air purifier. Fall is a good time to think about improving your indoor air quality. Air purifiers act as filtration systems that can combat everything from viruses and airborne particles and bacteria, to allergens, pollen and other air pollutants throughout the home. They clean and cycle air throughout any space efficiently and quietly. Luckily, you can save on these useful gadgets with air purifier deals that are available on Amazon right now. 

Whether you need an air purifier for a large living room or a small bedroom, you can find the best deals right now on Amazon to help you breathe easier at home. Top-rated brands like Honeywell and Levoit are currently on sale to remove allergens and odors without making too much noise or requiring much maintenance.There are tons of different options, so you can find one that’s right for your living space. 

Shop the best Amazon air purifier deals available right now. And, be sure to check out the best portable air conditioners to stay comfortable all year long.

Blueair Air Purifier for Home Large Room
Blueair Air Purifier for Home Large Room
Amazon
Blueair Air Purifier for Home Large Room

Blueair has a super silent HEPA filter cleans the air without bothering you with a bunch of noise.

$245$200
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Amazon
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier

The Coway Airmega Air Purifier is definitely mighty. With 4 different stages of filtration, its HEPA filters capture pollutants, allergens and pollen. Plus, it deodorizes the air as it filters it. This model also contains a washable pre-filter.

$230$168
Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier
Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier
Amazon
Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier

The compact Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier is perfect for smaller spaces and provides top-notch air purification with its 3-stage filtration. 

$61$45 WITH COUPON
Instant HEPA Air Purifier
Instant HEPA Air Purifier
Amazon
Instant HEPA Air Purifier

Clear the air from allergens, dust and pet dander with this HEPA filter. Perfect for medium sized rooms.

$250$135
BISSELL air280 Smart Purifier
BISSELL air280 Smart Purifier
Amazon
BISSELL air280 Smart Purifier

Specifically designed for homeowners with large homes, this air purifier captures large and fine particles and odors from their homes, pets, and VOCs with pre-filters, activated carbon filters, and HEPA filters.

$260$225
BISSELL air180 Home Air Purifier
BISSELL air180 Home Air Purifier
Amazon
BISSELL air180 Home Air Purifier

Suitable for the living room, the air purifier removes airborne allergens such as dust, pet dander, pollen, and smoke from wildfires, cooking, and smoking. 

$180$140
Honeywell HPA300 HEPA Air Purifier
Honeywell HPA300 HEPA Air Purifier
Amazon
Honeywell HPA300 HEPA Air Purifier

Recommended for extra large rooms, this HEPA air purifier has 4 air cleaning levels to provide cleaner, fresher air.

$270$250
Koios Air Purifier
Koios Air Purifier
Amazon
Koios Air Purifier

This air purifier will help your college grad clean the air at their new place from odor, pet dander, smoke, dust mites and pollen.

$100$90 WITH COUPON
Afloia Air Purifier
Afloia Air Purifier
Amazon
Afloia Air Purifier

Completely refresh your air with this Afloia air purifier that filters air 4x per hour in 220sq feet. Plus, it features three different speed options and three timer settings so you can adjust it as you prefer.

$100$48 WITH COUPON
Dreo Macro Pro True HEPA Air Purifier
Dreo Macro Pro True HEPA Air Purifier
Amazon
Dreo Macro Pro True HEPA Air Purifier

Unlike other purifiers whose filter life is based on run time only, Dreo Macro Pro filter life is determined by working mode, fan speed, length of operation, and indoor air quality all combined — an extremely accurate filter life you can always count on.

$134$90
Oransi UV Air Purifier
Oransi UV Air Purifier
Amazon
Oransi UV Air Purifier

This Oransi air purifier filters and cleans your air from allergens, dust, mold, smells, pet dander and more using carbon filters. You don't have to worry about constantly checking up on the filters. This Oransi model will automatically notify you when it's time to change its filters.

$279$197
GermGuardian AC5250PT 3-in-1 Air Purifier
GermGuardian AC5250PT 5-in-1 Air Purifier
Amazon
GermGuardian AC5250PT 3-in-1 Air Purifier

The GermGuardian AC5250PT gets rid of germs and airborne viruses using UV-C light. UV-C light is a powerful disinfectant, so you can trust GermGuardian will take care of protecting the air in your home. 

$265$126
Oransi OV200 HEPA Air Purifier
Oransai OV200 HEPA Air Purifier
Amazon
Oransi OV200 HEPA Air Purifier

With three different fan speeds, the Oransi OV200 Air Purifier is a quiet-running device even on its fastest setting. It also produces around three air changes per hour, so it's constantly circulating new fresh air into your home.

$329$239
Coway Airmega 400S Smart Air Purifier with Smart Technology
Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier with Smart Technology
Amazon
Coway Airmega 400S Smart Air Purifier with Smart Technology

The Coway Airmega 400 covers and filters air in a 1,560 sq. ft. room. Thanks to its real-time air quality testing, you can know how clean or dirty the air in your room is depending on this air purifier's LED ring.

$849$547

