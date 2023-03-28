Shopping

The 15 Best Belt Bags and Fanny Packs for Spring 2023: Shop lululemon, UGG, Coach, Alo Yoga and More

By Meredith Parmar
gigi hadid
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The belt back (AKA fanny pack) trend shows no sign of slowing — which is good, because belt bags are hands-free, convenient and impossible to leave in an Uber or Lyft (you know, because they’re attached to you). On top of those perks — and despite the dated visual that the name fanny pack might bring — there are some super stylish options on the market these days. Everyone from Kate Hudson and Tia Mowry to Gigi Hadid and Troye Sivan has been spotted wearing one recently, and they're about to become a staple in your spring wardrobe.

Having a bag slung over your hips feels kind of retro, but the latest fanny packs (now with their hip new belt bag moniker) look dang good and come in all different shapes and sizes — meaning there's a perfect one for your hike, fitness class, day trip to the city or even your fancy party. 

One of the most popular styles at the moment is the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag. Their sleek, sporty appearance, convenient pockets and waterproof exterior has made them one of the most sought-after bags — it was nearly impossible to get your hands on one around the holidays. And at under $40, you might as well grab multiple colors while they're still in stock.

Below, we found the best fanny packs online you can order now and have on your waist in no time, whether you’re headed out on a run or to a Taylor Swift concert. Discover the best belt bags, ahead.

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
lululemon
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

This small belt bag can hold your keys, wallet and phone nearby when you're on the move. It can be worn around the waist or across your chest depending on what you need. 

$38
Dagne Dover Ace Fanny Pack
Dagne Dover Ace Fanny Pack
Dagne Dover
Dagne Dover Ace Fanny Pack

Keep all of your essentials handy with the Ace fanny pack from celeb-adored Dagne Dover.

$95$59
Coach Bethany Belt Bag
Coach Bethany Belt Bag
Coach
Coach Bethany Belt Bag

Made of polished genuine leather, this Coach option is a quality staple piece that you'll use for years.

$195
Herschel Fourteen Belt Bag
Herschel Fourteen Belt Bag
Herschel
Herschel Fourteen Belt Bag

This affordable, whimsical Herschel fanny pack comes in tons of colors and patterns and is ideal for day treks through the city or in the woods on a quick weekend getaway. 

$30
lanul Belt Bag for Women
lanul Belt Bag for Women
Amazon
lanul Belt Bag for Women

If lululemon's bag is sold out again, this affordable Amazon option makes for a good substitute.

$17
UGG Nasha Belt Bag
UGG Nasha Belt Bag
Nordstrom
UGG Nasha Belt Bag

UGGs aren't just for your feet — the brand also makes plenty of accessories, including this sleek black bag.

$125
Quince Italian Pebbled Leather Sling Bag
Quince Italian Pebbled Leather Sling Bag
Quince
Quince Italian Pebbled Leather Sling Bag

At just $70, this genuine Italian leather belt bag is a steal.

$70
Veckle Clear Fanny Pack
Veckle Clear Fanny Pack
Amazon
Veckle Clear Fanny Pack

For any upcoming concerts, this stadium-approved clear bag will keep your essentials on hand.

$17$15
Aimee Kestenberg Milan Leather Belt Bag
Aimee Kestenberg Milan Leather Belt Bag
Nordstrom
Aimee Kestenberg Milan Leather Belt Bag

"I love this belt bag so much I have it in four colors," praised one glowing review. "It is the perfect size for minimal items. Phone, ID and lipgloss. The leather is buttery soft and the hardware is very good quality."

$128
alo Yoga Stride Running Belt
Alo Yoga Stride Running Belt
Alo Yoga
alo Yoga Stride Running Belt

Runners will especially appreciate this belt bag's slim profile and water-resistant fabric.

$58
HOBO Fern Leather Belt Bag
HOBO Fern Leather Belt Bag
Nordstrom
HOBO Fern Leather Belt Bag

We love the vintage-inspired hardware and burnished look of HOBO's leather fanny pack.

$168
Moda Luxe Camila Small Beltbag
Moda Luxe Camila Small Beltbag
Macy's
Moda Luxe Camila Small Beltbag

Genuine suede and gold chain accents make this belt bag feel extra luxurious.

$70$49
House of Want We Belt it Vegan Leather Waist Bag
House of Want We Belt it Vegan Leather Waist Bag
Nordstrom
House of Want We Belt it Vegan Leather Waist Bag

Multicolored tweed is perfect for summer, but this faux leather bag comes in three more colors to suit your style.

$98
MZ Wallace Metro Sling Bag
MZ Wallace Metro Sling Bag
Nordstrom
MZ Wallace Metro Sling Bag

Funky lime green feels just right for the warmer seasons.

$185
See by Chloe Saddie Belt Bag
See by Chloe Saddie Belt Bag
Revolve
See by Chloe Saddie Belt Bag

Available in cream or black, this simple leather bag is embellished with gold hardware and a knot detail.

$435

