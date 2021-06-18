Shopping

The 15 Best Deals at Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale: Take an Extra 25% Off

By ETonline Staff
Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale
Tory Burch

If you're searching for some new options to wear to your next outdoor hangout (or maybe, you simply want a handful of new summer dresses for the season), you're in luck: the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale is here and giving you an extra 25% off sale styles with code EXTRA.  

Whatever you might be looking for to refresh your closet -- a pair of Tory Burch shoes (like a new sandal style for summer), a printed dress, a tote bag or something else -- the New York-based fashion brand is sure to have it. And right now, the label has some of its most stylish pieces available for up to 50% off the original price. Don't worry, you don't need a special coupon code to get your amazing deal.

As you would expect, there are a ton of must-have deals available in the sale section of the Tory Burch website, which may leave you at a loss for what to add to cart. Luckily, ET Style did some shopping ahead of time just for you. 

Scroll down to see the sale items from Tory Burch that caught our eyes, below.

Double T Sport Slide
Tory Burch Double T Slide Sandals
Tory Burch
Double T Sport Slide
$105 (REGULARLY $198)
Ella Printed Quadrant Tote Bag
Tory Burch floral and camel leather tote bag
Tory Burch
Ella Printed Quadrant Tote Bag
$262 (REGULARLY $498)
Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flat
Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flat
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flat
$135 (REGULARLY $238)
Perry Bombe Color-Block Mini Bag
Tory Burch Yellow Mini Bag
Tory Burch
Perry Bombe Color-Block Mini Bag
$209 (REGULARLY $278)
Silk Scarf Sarong Skirt
Tory Burch Green Floral Print Sarong Skirt
Tory Burch
Silk Scarf Sarong Skirt
$225 (REGULARLY $428)
Lila Loafer
Tory Burch Lila Loafer
Tory Burch
Lila Loafer
$112 (REGULARLY $358)
Robinson Straw Phone Crossbody
Tory Burch Yellow and Straw Phone Crossbody Bag
Tory Burch
Robinson Straw Phone Crossbody
$149 (REGULARLY $198)
Kira Enameled Bracelet
Tory Burch Pink Enamel Bracelet
Tory Burch
Kira Enameled Bracelet
$67 (REGULARLY $148)
Solid Wrap One-Piece
Tory Burch Black One-Piece Swimsuit
Tory Burch
Solid Wrap One-Piece
$149 (REGULARLY $598)
Striped Shirtdress
Tory Burch Yellow Shirtdress with macrame belt
Tory Burch
Striped Shirtdress
$210 (REGULARLY $378)
Tory Burch Miller Sandal
Tory Burch Miller Sandal
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Miller Sandal
$127 (REGULARLY $228)
Printed Ring One-Piece Swimsuit
Tory Burch Printed Ring One-Piece Swimsuit
Tory Burch
Printed Ring One-Piece Swimsuit
$120 (REGULARLY $228)
Gigi Two-Tone Sandal
Tory Burch Low Heel Sandal
Tory Burch
Gigi Two-Tone Sandal
$157 (REGULARLY $289)
Fleming Soft Glazed Mini Bucket Bag
Tory Burch Mini Bucket Bag
Tory Burch
Fleming Soft Glazed Mini Bucket Bag
$259 (REGULARLY $368)
Frame Sun Appliqué Mini Crossbody
Tory Burch Frame Sun Appliqué Mini Crossbody
Tory Burch
Frame Sun Appliqué Mini Crossbody
$315 (REGULARLY $598)

