If you're searching for some new options to wear to your next outdoor hangout (or maybe, you simply want a handful of new summer dresses for the season), you're in luck: the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale is here and giving you an extra 25% off sale styles with code EXTRA.

Whatever you might be looking for to refresh your closet -- a pair of Tory Burch shoes (like a new sandal style for summer), a printed dress, a tote bag or something else -- the New York-based fashion brand is sure to have it. And right now, the label has some of its most stylish pieces available for up to 50% off the original price. Don't worry, you don't need a special coupon code to get your amazing deal.

As you would expect, there are a ton of must-have deals available in the sale section of the Tory Burch website, which may leave you at a loss for what to add to cart. Luckily, ET Style did some shopping ahead of time just for you.

Scroll down to see the sale items from Tory Burch that caught our eyes, below.

RELATE CONTENT:

The Best Online Sales to Shop Right Now

Celebrate Mother's Day Every Day With Heart-Shaped Jewelry

The Best Mother's Day Gifts You Can Buy Online

Prime Day 2021: Everything You Need to Shop the Epic Amazon Event

Everything You Need to Make Mother's Day Brunch at Home