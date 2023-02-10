The 16 Best Air Purifiers Deals to Shop at Amazon: Save Now on Levoit, Honeywell, Bissell and More
If you suffer from seasonal allergies, Amazon is the perfect place to find a great deal on an air purifier. With spring on the way, now is a good time to think about improving your indoor air quality. Air purifiers act as filtration systems that can combat everything from viruses and airborne particles and bacteria, to allergens, pollen and other air pollutants throughout the home. They clean and cycle air throughout any space efficiently and quietly. Luckily, you can save on these useful gadgets with incredible Amazon deals right now.
Whether you need an air purifier for a large living room or a small bedroom, you can find the best deals right now on Amazon to help you breathe easier and keep your home clean. Top-rated brands like Honeywell and Levoit are currently on sale to remove allergens and odors without making too much noise or requiring much maintenance. There are tons of different options for cleaner air, so you can find one that’s right for your living space.
Shop the best Amazon air purifiers available right now for filtered air all year long. And, be sure to check out the best portable air conditioners to stay comfortable and cool in your home.
The compact Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier is perfect for smaller spaces and provides top-notch air purification with its 3-stage filtration.
Completely refresh your air with this Afloia air purifier that filters air 4x per hour in 220sq feet. Plus, it features three different speed options and three timer settings so you can adjust it as you prefer.
The Coway Airmega Air Purifier is definitely mighty. With 4 different stages of filtration, its HEPA filters capture pollutants, allergens and pollen. Plus, it deodorizes the air as it filters it. This model also contains a washable pre-filter.
Keep your seasonal allergies from mucking up with this air purifier that removes smoke, odor, dust, mold and other allergens.
Suitable for the living room, the air purifier removes airborne allergens such as dust, pet dander, pollen, and smoke from wildfires, cooking, and smoking.
Recommended for extra large rooms, this HEPA air purifier has 4 air cleaning levels to provide cleaner, fresher air.
The Levoit Vital 100's compact design makes it perfect for your bedroom, living room, kitchen or any large space.
Blueair has a super silent HEPA filter cleans the air without bothering you with a bunch of noise.
This air purifier will help your college grad clean the air at their new place from odor, pet dander, smoke, dust mites and pollen.
Unlike other purifiers whose filter life is based on run time only, Dreo Macro Pro filter life is determined by working mode, fan speed, length of operation, and indoor air quality all combined — an extremely accurate filter life you can always count on.
Specifically designed for homeowners with large homes, this air purifier captures large and fine particles and odors from their homes, pets, and VOCs with pre-filters, activated carbon filters, and HEPA filters.
Tackle any pesky allergies with one of the most popular air purifiers on the market — known for helping to target smoke, dust and other toxic particles within the home.
This Oransi air purifier filters and cleans your air from allergens, dust, mold, smells, pet dander and more using carbon filters. You don't have to worry about constantly checking up on the filters. This Oransi model will automatically notify you when it's time to change its filters.
The GermGuardian AC5250PT gets rid of germs and airborne viruses using UV-C light. UV-C light is a powerful disinfectant, so you can trust GermGuardian will take care of protecting the air in your home.
With three different fan speeds, the Oransi OV200 Air Purifier is a quiet-running device even on its fastest setting. It also produces around three air changes per hour, so it's constantly circulating new fresh air into your home.
The Coway Airmega 400 covers and filters air in a 1,560 sq. ft. room. Thanks to its real-time air quality testing, you can know how clean or dirty the air in your room is depending on this air purifier's LED ring.
