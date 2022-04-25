The 17 Best Mother's Day Beauty Gifts for Mom
Still looking for a Mother's Day gift that'll truly wow your mom? Beauty products are always a good gift idea — especially if they're from coveted brands like Fenty Beauty, Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent and Bite Beauty.
From makeup and skincare to haircare and fragrance, ET has selected some of the best products your mother (or mother-figure) will love using in her everyday beauty routine.
Whether you're looking to splurge or save (value sets are the way to go!), you're sure to find the perfect gift your beauty-loving mother will adore — and just in time for Mother's Day, too.
If you're looking for some of the best beauty-related Mother's Day gift ideas, scroll on to see a few of our favorites. Plus, be sure to check out the best beauty tools, 38 skincare deals under $50 on Amazon, top perfumes to gift and more!
Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl and CBS Essentials.
These cloud-like, under-eye patches have no shortage of celeb fans.
The iSmile Teeth Whitening Kit uses a gel and LED light-activated whitening technology to remove stains from wine, coffee, soda and smoking in just eight days. Amazon customers love the results — it has more than 21,300 5-star reviews.
One of the best lip glosses out there, the Gloss Bomb has a non-sticky, luminous application. Choose from seven shades.
Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this anti-aging serum protects your skin with clean ingredients that brighten your skin day and night. Shop now while supplies last and see what almost 100k people are raving about.
This tool is one of TikTok's obsessions — and for good reason. The Revlon hair dryer and hot air brush features a non-detachable oval brush design that helps to smooth the hair and create more volume.
Get your mom this Nordstrom exclusive which features travel-sized versions of La Mer's Revitalizing Hydrating Serum, Renewal Oil, Eye Concentrate and Moisturizing Soft Cream.
The Luna 3 utilized T-Sonic pulses to clean skin, so your mom can enjoy cleaner skin. Plus, the this device adds some relaxation back into Mom's skincare routine.
The YSL Libre Eau de Toilette is a lighter, brighter version of the original Libre Eau de Parfum with notes of lavender essence, orange blossom and white-tea accord. Plus, the beautiful bottle doubles as vanity table decor.
Mom will freak out when she opens this nifty gift. The NuFaceTrinity is the ultimate anti-aging device that uses microcurrent technology to improve the look of the skin's contour, fine lines, wrinkles and firmness, according to NuFace. This supercharged package also comes with a Super Peptide Booster Serum, Silk Creme Activator, Skincare Travel Bag, and a Clean Sweep Brush.
Mom can wear her favorite shade of Bite Beauty's Lip Crayon to Mother's Day brunch. The Power Move Creamy Matte Lip Crayon comes in 14 different shades
A three-piece set from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, which includes the Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation (choose from 50 shades), Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer and Kabuki-Buff Foundation Brush.
This luxurious haircare gift set from Oribe features travel sizes of the brand's best-selling Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo, Gold Lust Repair & Restore Conditioner and Dry Texturizing Spray.
Let Mom start the morning in a relaxing state with this handmade rose quartz eye treatment set from Angela Caglia. Massaging her skin with these cooling stones will become a part of her daily self-care ritual to improve the look of puffiness and dark circles, while helping improve blood flow, circulation and lymph drainage, according to Verishop.
A collaboration between Victoria Beckham Beauty and biomedical scientist Augustinus Bader, this primer-and-moisturizer hybrid uses Bader's TFC-8 technology that helps "stimulate skin’s own repair, activate regeneration systems, and fight visible signs of aging," according to Violet Grey. It also has wrinkle-blurring powders that smooth the skin so the canvas is ready for makeup application.
The Vegamour lash serum and brow serum are completely vegan, made with non-toxic, plant-based ingredients, according to the brand. Gift Mom this set that includes one of each to help lashes and brow hairs grow.
This stunning Chanel eyeshadow palette has five smudge-proof, long-lasting matte and shimmer shades, perfect for natural-looking day-to-night makeup. Choose from four different colorways.
Give Mom the present of an at home manicure and pedicure. The Spring Mani Box from Olive & June includes 6 new spring nail polish shades, a floral studio box, pouch, cuticle serum, poppy and a ton of essential nail care tools.
