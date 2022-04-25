The 17 Best Mother's Day Beauty Gifts for Mom

Still looking for a Mother's Day gift that'll truly wow your mom? Beauty products are always a good gift idea — especially if they're from coveted brands like Fenty Beauty, Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent and Bite Beauty.

From makeup and skincare to haircare and fragrance, ET has selected some of the best products your mother (or mother-figure) will love using in her everyday beauty routine.

Whether you're looking to splurge or save (value sets are the way to go!), you're sure to find the perfect gift your beauty-loving mother will adore — and just in time for Mother's Day, too.

If you're looking for some of the best beauty-related Mother's Day gift ideas, scroll on to see a few of our favorites. Plus, be sure to check out the best beauty tools, 38 skincare deals under $50 on Amazon, top perfumes to gift and more!

Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl and CBS Essentials.

iSmile LED Teeth Whitening Kit Amazon iSmile LED Teeth Whitening Kit The iSmile Teeth Whitening Kit uses a gel and LED light-activated whitening technology to remove stains from wine, coffee, soda and smoking in just eight days. Amazon customers love the results — it has more than 21,300 5-star reviews. $48 Buy Now

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Amazon TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this anti-aging serum protects your skin with clean ingredients that brighten your skin day and night. Shop now while supplies last and see what almost 100k people are raving about. $30 $20 Buy Now

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Amazon Revlon One-Step Volumizer This tool is one of TikTok's obsessions — and for good reason. The Revlon hair dryer and hot air brush features a non-detachable oval brush design that helps to smooth the hair and create more volume. $60 $35 Buy Now

NuFace Trinity Supercharged Skincare Routine NuFace NuFace Trinity Supercharged Skincare Routine Mom will freak out when she opens this nifty gift. The NuFaceTrinity is the ultimate anti-aging device that uses microcurrent technology to improve the look of the skin's contour, fine lines, wrinkles and firmness, according to NuFace. This supercharged package also comes with a Super Peptide Booster Serum, Silk Creme Activator, Skincare Travel Bag, and a Clean Sweep Brush. $370 Buy Now

Oribe Obsessed Discovery Set Nordstrom Oribe Obsessed Discovery Set This luxurious haircare gift set from Oribe features travel sizes of the brand's best-selling Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo, Gold Lust Repair & Restore Conditioner and Dry Texturizing Spray. $49 Buy Now

Angela Caglia Rosebud Eye Treatment Set Verishop Angela Caglia Rosebud Eye Treatment Set Let Mom start the morning in a relaxing state with this handmade rose quartz eye treatment set from Angela Caglia. Massaging her skin with these cooling stones will become a part of her daily self-care ritual to improve the look of puffiness and dark circles, while helping improve blood flow, circulation and lymph drainage, according to Verishop. $65 Buy Now

Olive & June Spring Mani Box Olive & June Olive & June Spring Mani Box Give Mom the present of an at home manicure and pedicure. The Spring Mani Box from Olive & June includes 6 new spring nail polish shades, a floral studio box, pouch, cuticle serum, poppy and a ton of essential nail care tools. $85 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2022: Best Gifts for Every Type of Mom

Kate Spade Mother's Day 2022 Gift Guide: Shop the 10 Best Deals

The Best Mother's Day Flowers You Can Order Online

15 Mother's Day Gifts Grandma Will Love

The Best Mother's Day Gifts for New Moms

The Best Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon to Celebrate Mom

21 Best Luxury Mother's Day Gifts to Spoil Your Mom This Year

Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Every Budget That Mom Will Really Love