Warmer weather is here, so you may be looking to upgrade your running gear including running shoes. Whether you're a new runner or a seasoned pro, the perfect shoe for you is out there. The right running shoe can make you feel strong, fast and completely in control, whether your training plan is for your first 5K, half marathon or working toward your third marathon. (And if the latter applies to you, we bow down.)

The biggest reason finding a solid running shoe matters: a good pair that fits just right can help you run safely and prevent potential injuries — from blisters to shin splints and fractures — that could keep you off the road for months.

We’ve put in the miles and found the best running shoes to keep you going all summer, even if you’re a new runner doing that 5K for the post-run brunch. If you like a slower pace, check out our feature on the best women's walking shoes, too.

ET's picks for the best running shoes for women:

Ryka Devotion XT Zappos Ryka Devotion XT If you haven't tried Ryka, these über comfortable shoes are made specifically for women. They have an extra wide toe box, making them a stability shoe for a wide foot. They're also cross training athletic shoes so you can use them for running, Zumba or as a walking shoe. $100 $66 Buy Now

Hoka One One Women's Clifton 8 Running Shoes Zappos Hoka One One Women's Clifton 8 Running Shoes If you're a seasoned runner, and you haven't tried a Hoka shoe yet, you're missing out. If you're trying out different shoes, you'll notice the thick midsole and broad outsole for a wider foot. They're perfect for the long distance run, be it a 10K or prepping for a marathon. The extended heel in Hoka One One's Clifton 8 is designed to provide some of the smoothest impact on unpredictable terrain. $140 Buy Now

New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v11 Zappos New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v11 For heavy runners, these are among the most popular performance-driven athletic shoes from New Balance. They're made with breathable synthetic and mesh materials for comfort and to help you go the distance, the, they are soft and plush thanks to the Fresh Foam midsole cushioning and rubber outsole pods. $150 $120 Buy Now

Tree Dashers Allbirds Tree Dashers The Allbirds Tree Dasher is a neutral shoe and is a highly rated women's running shoe for just about any foot type. It has a knitted one-piece upper made from eucalyptus tree fiber for a comfortable, sustainable shoe. $135 Buy Now

Saucony Ride 13 Amazon Saucony Ride 13 The Saucony Ride 13 is crafted with three layers of cushioning to conform to everyone's unique foot shape, weight and gait pattern. This technology helps facilitate a dynamic fit that works for every runner. $53 AND UP Buy Now

ASICS GT-2000 10 Zappos ASICS GT-2000 10 The highly rated Asics GT is a lightweight shoe with excellent cushioning and it's designed with moisture management in mind with the Ortholite X-40 Sockliner. $130 Buy Now

On Cloud Swift Bloomingdale's On Cloud Swift Truth: Some people's feet sweat more than others. Thankfully, the mesh upper on these shoes help your feet breathe -- even on super-hot outdoor runs. And with the extra cushioning in this running sneaker, you'll feel like you're running on marshmallows instead of hitting the pavement. $130 Buy Now

Altra Lone Peak 6 Trail-Running Shoes Altra Altra Lone Peak 6 Trail-Running Shoes If you're looking for a good trail running shoe, the Altra Lone Peak is the one trail runners stand by. It has cushioning to help position your heel and forefoot to encourage better alignment and a low impact landing. It also has enough room in the toe box for all your toes to splay, no matter what your foot type is. $140 Buy Now

Asics GEL-Nimbus 23 Zappos Asics GEL-Nimbus 23 The ASICS GEL-Nimbus 23 is a classic that has been out for over two decades. ASICS uses two GEL cushioning units, one in the heel and one in the forefoot to create the comfort associated with these timeless running shoes. $150 $110 Buy Now

Adidas Ultraboost 22 Shoes Adidas Adidas Ultraboost 22 Shoes The Adidas Ultraboost 22 Shoes are speed-friendly racing shoes. We can't promise that you'll set your new PR in a pair of these, but with with arch support and a spring embedded in the midsole (instead of midsole foam), there's a definite chance that you'll look like a blur during your next sprint. $190 Buy Now

Brooks Women's Glycerin 18 ​ Zappos Brooks Women's Glycerin 18 ​ Mile after mile, you'll be thanking yourself for getting the Brooks Glycerin 19. The rubber sole ensures traction with each step while the DNA Loft provides plenty of cushioning. All together, that makes it the right shoe for road running and cross training. $150 $120 Buy now

