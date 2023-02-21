Shopping

The 18 Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans for Spring

By ETonline Staff
Amazon has the best deals on Levi's jeans for your spring wardrobe. Classics like Levi's never go out of style, and Amazon never disappoints us when it comes to fashion selections. Take advantage of these Levi's jeans deals at the retailer while supplies last. 

We're seeing a major shift in how people are wearing jeans right now. TikTok says skinny jeans are out and mom jeans and baggy jeans are in, but some of us aren't quite ready for the baggy jean style quite yet. No matter what style of jeans you like, Levi's has been around long enough that they make jeans everyone wants. And if you're looking for the perfect pair of denim for spring, Levi's has various stylish options that Hailey Bieber and other celebs love. 

Below, shop all of ET's top picks from the best Levi's jeanswe've picked out on Amazon. And if you're looking for more Tik Tok-approved denim styles, check out the trending Abercrombie Jeans

Levi's Women's 94 Baggy
Levi's Women's 94 Baggy
Amazon
Levi's Women's 94 Baggy

When you don't want to wear a standard blue jean, opt for this black denim style to get into the baggy jeans trend.

$80$70
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans

A good pair of straight-leg jeans will never go out of style, especially in a classic medium wash.

$80$51
Levi's Women's Premium High Loose Taper Jeans
Levi's Women's Premium High Loose Taper Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Premium High Loose Taper Jeans

Enjoy this modern take on a classic '90s look. It's designed to be worn loose and relaxed for any occasion, featuring a high rise and stacked tapered leg.

$108$75
Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans
Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans

For muscular builds, this is the perfect fit. You have plenty of room in the thigh and seat for comfort and mobility, but the jeans taper from the knee to the ankle for a sharp, streamlined look. 

$70$41
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans

Everyone needs a solid pair of black skinny jeans. But if you're not set on black, there are 15 other colors and styles to choose from.

$70$47
Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans
Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans

These Levi's Sculpt Boyfriend Jeans feature a relaxed style, enhanced comfort, and stretch support.

$70$49
Levi's Women's 501 Crop Jeans
Levi's Women's 501 Crop Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 501 Crop Jeans

These vintage-inspired fit jeans feature a versatile straight leg and are cropped for a modern style.

$80$44
Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
Levis 311 Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans

These Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny jeans are a classic shape that's also available in plus sizes. There are more than 15 colors and styles, but they're selling out quickly!

$70$43
Levi's Men's 531 Athletic Slim Jeans
Levi's Men's 531 Athletic Slim Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Men's 531 Athletic Slim Jeans

These slim jeans are ideal for athletic builds with a slim ankle and enough room in the thigh area. 

$80$48
Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans

Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny jeans aren't just fashionable for winter. You'll wear them season after season with several colors and styles to choose from -- from dark washes to distressed to prints, and all in the $30-$60 range -- you're sure to find something that fits your wardrobe.  

$70$42
Levi's Women's Premium Vintage Overalls
Levi's Women's Premium Vintage Overalls
Amazon
Levi's Women's Premium Vintage Overalls

All the features you love are included in these vintage-inspired overalls to create an authentic look from head to toe. Adaptable to all seasons, this classic workwear essential gets better as it ages.

$138$85
Levi's Men's Relaxed Western Fit Jeans
Levi's Men's Relaxed Western Fit Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Men's Relaxed Western Fit Jeans

These western-style jeans were made to fit over boots. In addition to ergonomic pockets for riding and saddle comfort, this jean features a safety seam without topstitching. There is also an extra belt loop and a more oversized coin pocket for better belt holding.

$70$37
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans

With a little bit of stretch and extra length, these traditional jeans are a comfy fit. 

$70$49
Levi's Men's 517 Bootcut Jeans
Levi's Men's 517 Bootcut Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Men's 517 Bootcut Jeans

These Levi's 517 Bootcut Jean has been tested and proven for generations. You'll always look good whenever you wear it because it's cut to sit at the waist, slim through the thigh, and has an authentic bootcut leg.

$70$49
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans

These Levi's jeans are a blend of cotton and elastane and other fibers for a comfortable but slimming fit.  

$70$28
Levi's Men's 510 Skinny Fit Jeans
Levi's Men's 510 Skinny Fit Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Men's 510 Skinny Fit Jeans

More than 7,500 people have reviewed these jeans as the ultimate skinny-fit jeans for men thanks to their advanced stretch technology. 

$70$49
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans

These high waisted jeans are the perfect length for transitioning to the spring. The high waist allows for a roomy but slimming fit. Pair it with a graphic tee and an oversized blazer for a casual outfit.

$70$60
Levi's Signature Gold Label Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Totally Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Signature Gold Label Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans

These jeans might not actually transform your booty, but they will definitely make you look and feel your best — just take a look at the reviews! 

$30$27

