Your college dorm room will soon be your home, and while dorm beds are uncomfortable, you can have a cozy and comfortable room by purchasing a mattress topper and other bedding essentials. You need a good night's sleep during this phase of life, and one of the easiest ways to do that is to lay a good foundation with a mattress topper that suits your needs. From thinner down alternative or gel toppers to a thickly cushioned memory foam, every student will want something different for their perfect night’s rest. Plus, with plenty of options in duvets, duvet covers, sheets and pillows, you can easily custom design the perfect bedding set up for you.

So whether you’re headed back to school and just dreading dealing with that ancient mattress that comes with your dorm room, or you’re gearing up for another semester of remote classes and want to craft your sleeping sanctuary, the Goldilocks of mattress toppers-- plus the perfect sheets, duvets and pillows-- is out there for you.

Here are some of our top picks for mattress toppers and other sleep essentials for Back to School 2023!

Best Mattress Toppers for Back to School

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud 2-Inch Mattress Topper Amazon Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud 2-Inch Mattress Topper Upgrade your comfort instantly with this memory foam topper featuring Tempur material that adapts to your shape, reduces motion transfer, and relieves pressure points. The breathable, easy-fit cover is hypoallergenic and machine washable, while the topper comes with a 10-year limited warranty for worry-free sleep. $199 $148 Shop Now

Linenspa 2 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper Amazon Linenspa 2 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper Experience personalized comfort with this gel-infused memory foam mattress topper, available in 2 or 3-inch profiles that conform to your curves for a cozy sleep. Whether you pair it with a mattress topper cover or order it alone, this CertiPUR certified topper revitalizes your mattress, extends its lifespan, and guarantees high-quality rest. $43 Shop Now

Best Sleep Essentials for Back to School

Brooklinen Down Comforter Brooklinen Brooklinen Down Comforter This down comforter from Brooklinen comes in three warmth options for customizable comfort. The comforter’s down cluster fill is hypoallergenic and comes encased in a 100% cotton, 400 thread count shell. $189 $170 Shop Now

Brooklinen Down Pillow Brooklinen Brooklinen Down Pillow Much like their duvets, Brooklinen’s down pillows come in three different constructions so you can select the firmness level that feels best for you. $109 Shop Now

Classic Pillowcases Brooklinen Classic Pillowcases The Classic Pillowcase from Brooklinen is crafted out of the same material as their percale sheets, which are breathable and soft with a 270 thread count and an envelope closure to keep your pillow secured inside.

$49 $44 Shop Now

SUSYBAO Botanical Print Bedding Set Amazon SUSYBAO Botanical Print Bedding Set This Botanical print bedding set includes a duvet cover and two pillowcases in a funky banana leaf pattern reminiscent of a tropical getaway. The 100% cotton cover and pillowcases are soft, breathable and machine washable. $51 Shop Now

The Buffy Breeze Comforter Buffy The Buffy Breeze Comforter The Breeze comforter from Buffy is filled with 100% eucalyptus fiber packed in a eucalyptus fiber shell that is naturally resistant to dust and mold. Perfect for those living in hot and humid climates who still want to cozy up under a comfortable duvet, the eucalyptus filling is naturally breathable and doesn’t trap heat the way polyester and down comforters do. $175 $140 Shop Now

Ettitude Signature Sateen Duvet Cover Ettitude Ettitude Signature Sateen Duvet Cover Ettitude’s signature sateen weave duvet cover is crafted with their exclusive CleanBamboo™ fabric, which is made with 100% organic bamboo. Perfect for anyone who runs hot and finds themselves kicking off the blankets in the night, this breathable cover is woven to be extra cooling. $214 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 60% on Tuft & Needle's Top-Rated Mattresses and Bedding

Save Up to 65% On College Dorm Room Essentials at Wayfair

18 Best Amazon Prime Day Bedding Deals for Summer to Shop Now

Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Bedding Is 35% Off With This Discount Code

Save Up to 75% On Lenovo Laptops This Weekend Only

The Best Back-To-School Clothes to Shop for Students of All Ages

The Best Back-to-School Deals You Can Shop at Amazon Right Now

Today's the Last Day for Walmart Plus Week Back-to-School Deals