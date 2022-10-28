Shopping

The 19 Best Amazon Sneaker Deals for Fall 2022: Shop Adidas, Sorel, Nike, Cole Haan and More

By Amy Sheridan
Whether you're trying to build a healthier routine or already have an active lifestyle, good sneakers are a must for the fall. With the new season almost here, we're looking out for discounts on workout gear from Amazon Deals. Sometimes, finding stylish and reliable shoes can be difficult, but you can always get the best sneaker deals from the retailer. From new running shoes to help level up your workout routine to casual sneakers for everyday wear, Amazon has all sorts of discounts to take advantage of. 

Right now, you can find loads of deep discounts on the perfect pair of sneakers and athletic shoes from brand names including Adidas, Skechers, Reebok, Nike and even Kate Middleton's go-to, Superga. Whether you love to throw on white sneakers with a flowy dress or you're looking for a pair of trainers, there are tons of options to choose from at Amazon.

Shop ET's top picks on the best sneakers below.

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe

These adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are on sale at Amazon, while supplies last. Plus, these are Khloe Kardashian's favorite shoes.

$70$49
Skechers Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Skechers Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Amazon
Skechers Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe

Skechers is a go-to brand for a breathable, cushioned walking shoe. Just slip these on and get to walking.

$30 AND UP
Nike Women's Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Running Shoe
Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Running Shoe
Nike
Nike Women's Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Running Shoe

 The perfect fit for walkers and runners that need the most comfort in a shoe.

$120$110
Adidas' Grand Court Sneaker
adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
Amazon
Adidas' Grand Court Sneaker

The Grand Court Adidas Sneaker can be worn with literally anything from a dress to sweatpants.

$40 AND UP
Sorel Kinetic Rush Ripstop Sneaker
Sorel Kinetic Rush Ripstop Sneaker
Amazon
Sorel Kinetic Rush Ripstop Sneaker

Celebs like Katie Holmes and Sydney Sweeney have been spotted in funky sneaker styles from Sorel. This pair has space-age soles and nylon-leather upper.

$53 AND UP
New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
Amazon
New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker

These New Balance sneakers feature a midsole that delivers extremely lightweight cushioning making them comfortable for all-day wear. This sneaker comes in 12 different colors, to match anyone's personal style.

$65$45
Skechers Women's Flex Appeal 2.0 Sneaker
Skechers Women's Flex Appeal 2.0 Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Women's Flex Appeal 2.0 Sneaker

With more than 12,000 5-star reviews, we encourage you to try out the Skechers Women's Flex Appeal 2.0 Sneaker.

$37 AND UP
Reebok's Princess-Sneaker Casual Joggers
Reebok Women's Princess-Sneaker Casual Joggers
Amazon
Reebok's Princess-Sneaker Casual Joggers

These retro kicks from Reebok have a casual '80s style. 

$26 AND UP
Steve Madden Women's Sneaker
Steve Madden Women's Sneaker
Amazon
Steve Madden Women's Sneaker

These Steve Madden slip-on sneakers have a quilted upper and rubber outsole in nylon tech fabric that you can wear all fall long.

$60 AND UP
Sorel Kinetic RNEGD Strap Shoes
Sorel Kinetic RNEGD Strap Shoes
Amazon
Sorel Kinetic RNEGD Strap Shoes

If you love Sorel boots, you'll be impressed by the celeb-loved sneakers the brand has.

$40 AND UP
ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker
ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker
Amazon
ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker

Light and comfy sneakers with anti-slip soles will have you feeling good at the end of the day. The canvas material is washable so you can always keep them looking like new.

$19 AND UP
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline Knit Slip on Sneaker
Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline Knit Slip on Sneaker
Amazon
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline Knit Slip on Sneaker

If you want white sneakers that are a little more unique than the typical leather or canvas styles, this Converse Chuck Taylor has a knit upper but maintains the silhouette of the classic white sneaker. 

$60 AND UP
Adidas Duramo 9 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Duramo 9 Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Duramo 9 Running Shoe

You can't beat the price on these comfy and light sneakers. For gym class or for a casual look, they have the potential to be your new favorite pair of sneakers. 

$31 AND UP
Reebok Classic Harman Run Walking Shoe
Reebok Classic Harman Run Walking Shoe
Amazon
Reebok Classic Harman Run Walking Shoe

The Classic Harman Run sneaker has comfortable lightweight cushioning with a rubber sole, making them the perfect pair for running or walking.

$65$60
PUMA Carina Sneaker
PUMA Women's Carina Sneaker
Amazon
PUMA Carina Sneaker

White sneakers is one of the latest trends we can get behind. This timeless lace up sneaker from Puma is a great addition to a fall wardrobe. 

$35 AND UP
Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe
Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe
Amazon
Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe

The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost in comfort. These affordable athletic shoes include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality.

$41 AND UP
Adidas Women's Advantage Sneaker
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker
Amazon
Adidas Women's Advantage Sneaker

These Adidas Women's Advantage CL Sneakers come in 20 different colors and styles.

$65$52
Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker
Reebok Women's Classic Leather Sneaker
Amazon
Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker

This Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker never goes out of style. You can be pretty in pink or choose from the six other colors. 

$29 AND UP
Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Sneaker
Cole Haan Women's GrandPro Tennis Leather Lace OX Fashion Sneaker
Amazon
Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Sneaker

Add these cute and casual Cole Haan white sneakers to your fall wardrobe. 

$56 AND UP

