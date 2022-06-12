The 20 Best Father's Day Gifts You Can Find on Amazon

Father's Day is on Sunday, June 19, which might seem a little while away, but it's never too early to start shopping for Dad.

If you're struggling to come up with Father's Day gift ideas, it can be hard to navigate the thousands upon thousands of products on Amazon. Don't worry — we've picked top-rated Amazon products that will make the perfect present for your dad, grandpa, father-in-law or any other father figure in your life.

Of course, the world's best Dad mug is a classic Father's Day gift, but chances are your pops already has a few of those mugs in his cupboard. Get him something unique and special this year, whether that be a new grill for summer BBQ-ing, Stars Wars Lego set, whiskey decanter set or the latest Apple product.

From tech gift ideas to tools and even some self-care gifts, ET has selected some great gift ideas for Father's Day below.

Travando Slim Wallet Amazon Travando Slim Wallet If Dad's wallet is falling apart, upgrade it with this slim, functional wallet that comes with a sleek money clip, RFID blocking and a gift box. $35 $30 Buy Now

Apple Watch SE GPS 40mm Amazon Apple Watch SE GPS 40mm Any kind of smart watch is a great way to keep track of your day. That's why the Apple Watch SE is a great gift to help Dads and Grads keep track of all their important meetings and beyond. $279 $249 Buy Now

Premium Men's Gift Tie Set Amazon Premium Men's Gift Tie Set This tie gift set is perfect for all the business professional Dad's out there (or the Dad's who just like to dress to impress). This gift set includes multiple matching neck ties, pocket squares, tie clips and cufflinks. $85 Buy Now

2021 Apple iPad Amazon 2021 Apple iPad The 256GB model of Apple's 9th generation iPad is on sale for its lowest price ever. This iPad features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch LCD, 8MP camera, and a 12MP front camera. $479 $429 Buy Now

Gerber Gear 15-in-1 Multitool Knife Amazon Gerber Gear 15-in-1 Multitool Knife This multitool pocket knife will help Dad whenever he's in a pinch. This helpful tool comes complete with a cross driver, small flathead, can opener, bottle opener, large flathead, wire stripper, serrated blade, tool lock, lanyard point and a pocket clip. $35 $27 Buy Now

Amazon Gift Card Amazon Amazon Gift Card Get a $10 Amazon credit when you buy $50 in Amazon gift cards. Treat the father figure in your life to an Amazon gift card and get free Amazon money for yourself to spend on Amazon Prime Day. $50 AND UP Buy Now

