Mother's Day may still be weeks away, but if you’re looking for a special gift that is sure to be a hit, you can't go wrong with sending her a perfectly curated gift basket directly to her doorstep. Sweet Mother's Day gift baskets or gift boxes are pre-packaged to perfection for maximum gifting impact with minimal effort. Whether she's a foodie, wine lover, or could use an at-home spa day, all you have to do is pick a theme you know she is going to love.

Traveling to see Mom might not be an option this year, but a gift basket is a thoughtful way to celebrate Mother's Day when you can't be there yourself. Baskets aren't a one-size-fits-all situation by any means — there are options to suit everyone's taste (even the pickiest of Moms). Best of all, these gift baskets will arrive just in time for her big celebration on Sunday, May 14.

From cheese and charcuterie to a gardening-themed basket, we've scoured the web for the best Mother's Day gift baskets to please any mom this year. Below, check out our selection of gift baskets and gift boxes to help every Mom feel special this Mother's Day.

Mother's Day Gift Baskets for Foodie Moms

Mother's Day Gift Baskets for Busy Moms

Knack Sleeping Beauty Gift Set Knack Knack Sleeping Beauty Gift Set Help her get a good night's sleep with this gift set from Knack. Your mom will love these sleep essentials including lavender bath salts, lavender lotion, a sleep mask and more — it's a luxurious gift set she'll be able to use time and time again. $109 Shop Now

Mother's Day Gift Baskets for Health-Conscious Moms

Mother's Day Gift Baskets for Wine Lovers

Mother's Day Gift Baskets for Mom's With Unique Interests

Check out our 2023 Mother's Day Gift Guide to find the perfect Mother's Day gift for the mother figure in your life.

