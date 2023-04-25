The 20 Best Mother's Day Gift Baskets Every Mom Will Love — Tasting Boxes, Spa Sets, Wine Gifts and More
Mother's Day may still be a few weeks away, but if you’re looking for a special gift that is sure to be a hit, you can't go wrong with sending her a perfectly curated gift basket directly to her doorstep. Sweet Mother's Day gift baskets or gift boxes are pre-packaged to perfection for maximum gifting impact with minimal effort. Whether she's a foodie, wine lover, or could use an at-home spa day, all you have to do is pick a theme you know she is going to love.
Traveling to see Mom might not be an option this year, but a gift basket is a thoughtful way to celebrate Mother's Day when you can't be there yourself. Baskets aren't a one-size-fits-all situation by any means — there are options to suit everyone's taste (even the pickiest of Moms). Best of all, these gift baskets will arrive just in time for her big celebration on Sunday, May 14.
From cheese and charcuterie to a royal-themed basket, we've scoured the web for the best Mother's Day gift baskets to please any mom this year. Below, check out our selection of gift baskets and gift boxes to help every Mom feel special this Mother's Day.
Mother's Day Gift Baskets for Foodie Moms
Filled with decadent gold-leaf pears, cookies and candies, this deluxe basket from Harry & David will make any mom feel special on her big day.
If your mom is a chocolate connoisseur, look no further than this treat-filled basket from Simply Chocolate.
You can't go wrong with a cheese and charcuterie spread, like this artisan assortment from Williams Sonoma.
Spoil mom with a wide array of delicious cookies from Cheryl's, all which come individually wrapped so she can store them for later.
Serve Mom a feast of famous tapas from acclaimed chef José Andrés, or have any of Goldbelly's incredible offerings from destination-worthy restaurants delivered right to her door.
Mother's Day Gift Baskets for Busy Moms
Help mom create an at-home spa experience with this luxury gift basket filled with soothing lavender bath goods.
Help her get a good night's sleep with this gift set from Knack. Your mom will love these sleep essentials including lavender bath salts, lavender lotion, a sleep mask and more — it's a luxurious gift set she'll be able to use time and time again.
Fancy soaps and creams are always a luxurious way to tell the mom in your life that you care.
Mother's Day Gift Baskets for Health-Conscious Moms
Lemons, limes, San Pelligrino, strawberry lemonade mixer and more fill this hydration gift basket that will keep mom hydrated even on the hottest days of summer.
Moms are in for a real treat with this wellness gift pack, which includes a Paddywax candle, a meditation book, lip balm, mindfulness cards, an assortment of tea and so much more.
These mouthwatering dried fruit treats will please any mom who appreciates a sweet snack without any added sugar. The fruit comes in a really cool wooden fruit bowl shaped like an apple.
Mother's Day Gift Baskets for Wine Lovers
Bring mom on a tour of the Wine Country with two luscious California wines, expertly paired with sweets and savories. The ribbon can be personalized for that extra wow-factor.
harry & David has incredible gift baskets for coffee lovers, foodies, hosts and, of course, moms. We love this cozy basket from the gifting retailer, filled with a bottle of wine, chic glasses, a candle, a comfy blanket and more.
Delicious decadence is delivered right to your mom's fingertips with this award-winning Pinot Noir and assortment of artisanal Belgian chocolates, dark chocolate strawberry bark, raspberry caramel truffles, dried fruit, and chocolate-covered almonds.
A golden collection of imported delicacies, gourmet sweets, and your choice of wine or sparkling, create a gift that is sure to impress this Mother's Day.
Go wild with this classic pairing of chocolate covered cherries and red wine for a Mother's Day gift basket she'll adore.
Mother's Day Gift Baskets for Mom's With Unique Interests
Plant some love with this gardening-themed basket from 1-800-Flowers. Along with flower seed mixes, she'll get chocolates, teas and gardening gloves.
Give the Mom who loves all things royal the royal treatment with this queen-themed gift basket filled with unique gifts including a beautifully scented candle, ceramic tray, notebook and mini pillow.
An assortment of eight types of coffee beans and delicious chocolates make up this coffee connoisseur's dream gift basket. She'll also get tasting notes for each coffee and chocolate pairing.
Great for a dog mom or a mom who loves spending time doing puzzles, this gift crate comes with a colorful puzzle along with jelly beans and heart-shaped cookies.
Check out our 2023 Mother's Day Gift Guide to find the perfect Mother's Day gift for the mother figure in your life.
RELATED CONTENT:
15 Mother's Day Gifts Under $100 to Spoil Her With Affordable Luxuries
24 Thoughtful Gifts for New Moms to Celebrate Them This Mother's Day
25 Best Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon That She'll Absolutely Love
Save 20% On Kate Spade's Handbags, Dresses and More for Mom
The Best Online Flower Delivery Services for Mother's Day
Diamond Jewelry Gifts to Make Mom Sparkle This Mother's Day
Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Every Budget That Mom Will Actually Love
Mother's Day Gift Guide 2023: Best Gifts for Every Type of Mom
Dyson's Special Edition Airwrap is Back Just in Time for Mother's Day
The Best Mother's Day Gifts for Wine Lovers
The Revlon One-Step Volumizer Is On Sale for $34 Ahead of Mother's Day