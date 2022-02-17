The 20 Best Running Shoes for Women -- Altra, Saucony, Nike, Hoka, On and More
Starting a new workout plan? First things first: you'll need a great running shoe. With so many options available, from training to balance to everything in between, it can be confusing to figure out exactly what you need to meet your running goal (especially if you're a beginner runner) -- just thinking about it is getting our heart rate up already!
If you need a good running shoe to get you started and you haven't met your "solemate" yet, we've got a few to show you. Whether you're a new runner or a seasoned pro, the perfect shoe for you is out there. The right running shoe can make you feel strong, fast and completely in control, whether your training plan is for your first 5K, half marathon or working toward your third marathon. (And if the latter applies to you, we bow down.)
The biggest reason finding a solid running shoe matters: A good pair that fits just right can help you run safely and prevent potential injuries -- from blisters to shin splints to fractures -- that could keep you off the road for months.
We’ve put in the miles and found the best running shoes out there -- even if you’re a new runner doing that 5K for the post-run brunch. Check out our feature on the best women's walking shoes, too.
Shop our favorite running shoes for women, below.
ET's Picks for Best Running Shoes for Women:
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Breathable Face Masks for Your Workouts in 2022
Presidents' Day Deals on the Best Gym-Quality Equipment
Shop Simone Biles' Athleta Favorites for Your Next Workout
Best Treadmill, Exercise Bike and Elliptical Deals for Home Workouts
The Best Fitness Subscriptions Worth the Money
The Best Fitness Trackers and Smartwatches for Your 2022 Health Goals
Best Amazon Deals on Fitness Trackers
The Best Cold-Weather Workout Clothes and Fitness Gear for Winter
The Best Celeb Workout Classes to Up Your At-Home Fitness Game in 2022