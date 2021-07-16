The 21 Best Activewear Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is filled with amazing deals on activewear you don't want to miss. From workout clothes to gym shoes, the department store's biggest sale of the year is offering low prices for a limited time.

Shop leggings, tops, sports bras, shorts, jackets, sneakers and more from brands you love, including Nike, Zella, Alo, Sweaty Betty, Asics, Spanx, The North Face and so many more.

Right now, all Nordy Club members can shop the deals before the sale opens to all on July 28 through August 8. If you're not already a Nordstrom cardholder, sign up for a Nordstrom credit card today! As a freshly anointed Nordstrom card member, you can use the new card on the same day and get a $60 Bonus Note to use on a future purchase.

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best activewear deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that you can shop or add to your wish list right now.

Nike Bold Sports Bra Nordstrom Nike Bold Sports Bra Good for those with a big bust, this Nike sports bra will keep you supported throughout the whole workout. It has adjustable straps and hook-and-loop closure. $56 (REGULARLY $75) Buy Now

