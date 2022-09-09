Whether you're trying to build a healthier routine or already have an active lifestyle, good sneakers are a must for the fall. With the new season almost here, we're looking out for discounts on workout gear from Amazon Deals. Sometimes, finding stylish and reliable shoes can be difficult, but you can always get the best sneaker deals from the retailer. From new running shoes to help level up your workout routine to casual sneakers for everyday wear, Amazon has all sorts of discounts to take advantage of.

Right now, you can find loads of deep discounts on the perfect pair of sneakers and athletic shoes from brand names including Adidas, Skechers, Reebok, Nike and even Kate Middleton's go-to, Superga. Whether you love to throw on white sneakers with a flowy dress or you're looking for a pair of trainers, there are tons of options to choose from at Amazon.

Shop ET's top picks on the best sneakers below.

ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker Amazon ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker Light and comfy sneakers with anti-slip soles will have you feeling good at the end of the day. The canvas material is washable so you can always keep them looking like new. $13 AND UP Buy Now

Adidas Duramo 9 Running Shoe Amazon Adidas Duramo 9 Running Shoe You can't beat the price on these comfy and light sneakers. For gym class or for a casual look, they have the potential to be your new favorite pair of sneakers. $41 AND UP Buy Now

PUMA Carina Sneaker Amazon PUMA Carina Sneaker White sneakers is one of the latest trends we can get behind. This timeless lace up sneaker from Puma is a great addition to a fall wardrobe. $44 AND UP Buy Now

Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe Amazon Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost in comfort. These affordable athletic shoes include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality. $38 AND UP Buy Now

Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker Amazon Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker This Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker never goes out of style. You can be pretty in pink or choose from the six other colors. $29 AND UP Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Best Deals on Adidas for Fall 2022

The 21 Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans for Fall 2022

The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings and Joggers for Staying Warm This Fall

UGG Boots & Slippers Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon Just In Time for Fall

The 21 Best Walking Shoes for Women in Fall 2022

The 26 Best Running Shoes for Women — Fall 2022

Lululemon Launches Its First-Ever Workout Shoe

Khloé Kardashian's Workout Shoes Are On Sale Now

Get 60% off on Running Shoes and Gear at Nike's Back to Fall Sale

Celeb-Loved Shoe Brand Cariuma Launches Comfortable Slip-On Sneakers

Kate Middleton’s Go-To White Sneakers Are Available Right Now

The Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok

Echelon Exercise Bike Sale: The Best Deals on Peloton Alternatives

The 18 Best Pairs of White Sneakers for Women