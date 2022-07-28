Shopping

The 22 Best Cooling Sheets, Pillows, and Mattresses For Summer 2022 to Keep You from Overheating

By Wesley Horvath‍
Cooling Sheets and Comforters
Buffy

Summer is the time when we start thinking about our bedding choices. If you get hot flashes, night sweats or you just tend to be a hot sleeper, you're probably not the biggest fan of summer nights but there is a solution for you. Now, you can sleep comfortably and coolly by switching to breathable sheets, pillows and mattresses

There's no shortage of options to help you stay sweat-free in your sleep this summer. Your bedroom is one of your comfort spaces and there's nothing like adding linen sheets to your bed and investing in a mattress that detects your body temperature. From temperature-controlled pillows to cooling technologies and moisture-wicking fabrics, there are breathable finds from Pottery Barn, Casper, Tempur-Pedic, Buffy and more to keep you from waking up at 3 a.m., drenched in sweat. 

Below, shop our favorite cooling sheets, pillows, comforters and mattresses, designed to keep your temperature regulated for a perfect night of sleep. 

Best Cooling Sheets

LifeLabs CoolLife Sheet Set
LifeLabs CoolLife Sheet Set
LifeLabs
LifeLabs CoolLife Sheet Set

Combine hotel-sheet luxe with serious cooling for hot and cold sleepers alike. CoolLife breathable sheets continuously cool your body throughout the night, thermoregulating your temperature to deliver deep sleep.

$169 AND UP
Ultra Soft Linen Bamboo Cotton Sheets
Ultra Soft Linen Bamboo Cotton Sheets
Amazon
Ultra Soft Linen Bamboo Cotton Sheets

This cooling sheet set is made from a trifecta of breathable fabric: linen, bamboo and cotton. These sheets also have moisture-wicking properties, so if you have night sweats these sheets will help combat that. Thanks to the 16-inch deep pockets on the fitted sheet, this sheet set can be a great fit for extra deep memory foam mattresses (or regular mattresses with a plush mattress topper).

$65
Buffy Eucalyptus Sheet Set
Buffy Eucalyptus Sheet Set
Buffy
Buffy Eucalyptus Sheet Set

Buffy's Eucalyptus Sheet Set is naturally dyed, hypoallergenic and plant-based (it's made from eucalyptus). But let's get to the details: This sheet set includes a top sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases, which are all cool to the touch and lightweight. That makes falling asleep in the warmer months a lot easier. 

$199$169
Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
Cozy Earth
Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

The Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things list and for good reason. The bamboo viscose fabric gives you an ultra-breathable and moisture-wicking way to catch some sleep. The bamboo sheet set is also resistant to pilling. Plus, Cozy Earth has a 100-night trial on these bamboo sheets, as well as a 10-year warranty.

$369$295
MagicLinen Linen Duvet Cover Set
MagicLinen Linen Duvet Cover Set
MagicLinen
MagicLinen Linen Duvet Cover Set

This breathable linen duvet cover set comes in 22 colors and prints. The high-quality material is sturdy and has weight, but is simultaneously soft and doesn't pile after washing. 

$297

Best Cooling Pillows

Casper Foam Pillow
casper foam pillow
Casper
Casper Foam Pillow

This luxuriously comfortable pillow is also made with Casper's patented Snow Technology for a cooler sleep up to 12 hours.

$89$67
Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Memory Foam Pillow
Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Memory Foam Pillow
Brooklyn Bedding
Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Memory Foam Pillow

Made with an intense cooling combination of cool gel surface and pin core ventilation, this pillow comes in high and low profile options to accommodate any kind of sleeper.

$129
Nestl Coolest Pillow Heat and Moisture Reducing Ice Silk and Gel Infused Memory Foam Pillow
Nestl Coolest Pillow Heat and Moisture Reducing Ice Silk and Gel Infused Memory Foam Pillow
Amazon
Nestl Coolest Pillow Heat and Moisture Reducing Ice Silk and Gel Infused Memory Foam Pillow

This pillow from Nestl is made with cooling bamboo fibers and icy silk to keep your temperature regulated all through the night.

$57$42
Tempurpedic Tempur-Cloud Pillow
TEMPUR-Cloud Pillow
Tempurpedic
Tempurpedic Tempur-Cloud Pillow

Built with two cooling gel pads (one on either side of the pillow), this memory foam pillow draws heat away from your head while you sleep. Plus, Tempurpedic is the gold standard in memory foam, so you know it's ultra-comfy, too.

$89
Purple Harmony Pillow
Purple Harmony Pillow
Amazon
Purple Harmony Pillow

Every part of this pillow is ventilated for maximum breathability. If memory foam isn't for you, this is a great option that'll still keep you cool.

$179

Best Cooling Mattresses

Classic Brands Cool Gel Ventilated Memory Foam 10-Inch Mattress
Classic Brands Cool Gel Ventilated Memory Foam 10-Inch Mattress
Amazon
Classic Brands Cool Gel Ventilated Memory Foam 10-Inch Mattress

This cooling mattress is Amazon's most-popular choice, and with good reason. The mattress's ventilated memory foam is infused with cooling gel particles, so your temperature stays regulated no matter how hot you sleep.

$306
Tuft & Needle 2020 Mint Cooling Gel Mattress
Tuft & Needle 2020 Mint Cooling Mattress
Amazon
Tuft & Needle 2020 Mint Cooling Gel Mattress

Charcoal, open cell foam and gel work together in this mattress-in-a-box to keep heat away from your body while you rest. 

$1,195$1,016
Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress
Wave Hybrid Mattress
Casper
Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress

Casper's Airscape cooling gel works with air circulated gel pods in this hybrid mattress to give you the best support for your aching back, and a cooler sleep. What more could you ask for?

$2,895
Serta 9-Inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Serta - 9 inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
Serta 9-Inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

A thick layer of foam core is combined with Serta's gel foam layer to keep air circulating all night long, for a cooler and better night's sleep.

$499$385
Tempur-Pedic Tempur Breeze Mattress
tempur-breeze mattress
Tempur-Pedic
Tempur-Pedic Tempur Breeze Mattress

If you're ready for a mega-splurge, the Tempur-Breeze is a no brainer. According to Tempur-Pedic's website, the luxury mattress is designed in a thermal laboratory to scientifically manage the micro-climate between the mattress and your covers. They're so confident you'll sleep cooler and better, that they have a 90-day guarantee — no questions asked.

$5,449

Best Cooling Comforters

Nestwell Pure Earth Organic Cotton 3-Piece Comforter Set
Nestwell Pure Earth Organic Cotton 3-Piece Comforter Set
Bed Bath & Beyond
Nestwell Pure Earth Organic Cotton 3-Piece Comforter Set

This Nestwell comforter set includes a lightweight comforter and two pillow shams, all made with soft satin weaves. Plus, all of the fabric is made from recycled polyester. So, you can rest even easier at night knowing that you're snuggled up with an eco-friendly comforter.

$190$95
All Season Cooling Down Comforter
All Season Cooling Down Comforter
Amazon
All Season Cooling Down Comforter

This cooling comforter has the same softness as a down comforter, just without all the heavy fabric that locks in heat and moisture. The best part of this lightweight breathable fabric is that there's minimal rustling, so you won't inadvertently wake yourself up from tossing and turning. Currently, you can use an Amazon coupon for 30% off. 

$40$20 WITH COUPON
The Buffy Breeze Comforter
The Buffy Breeze Comforter
Buffy
The Buffy Breeze Comforter

Made entirely from super-soft TENCEL lyocell, which absorbs moisture more efficiently than conventional cotton or polyester, this cloud-like comforter covered in 100% eucalyptus comforter keeps your skin feeling cool and dry throughout the night.

$239$203
Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter
Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter
Brooklinen
Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter

Made from recycled plastic bottles, the Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter is a bedding option that won't weigh you down in the hot and humid summer months. 

$209
Casper Humidity Fighting Duvet
Casper Humidity Fighting Duvet
Casper
Casper Humidity Fighting Duvet

The Casper Humidity Fighting Duvet is a quality duvet for anyone who lives in a humid region, as well as sweaty sleepers. Some price tags can be hard to commit to, but thankfully Casper has a 30-night risk-free trial. So, if you don't absolutely love this duvet within 30 nights, you can return it.

$349
Saatva All-Year Down Alternative Comforter
Saatva All-Year Down Alternative Comforter
Saatva
Saatva All-Year Down Alternative Comforter

The Saatva All-Year Down Comforter gives you the 3D plushness of a winter down comforter without all the extra weight. The lyocell fill fabric that gives this comforter its cloud-like softness also has moisture-wicking properties. Thus, it won't lock in humidity or your sweat. 

$225
Slumber Cloud Lightweight Comforter
Slumber Cloud Lightweight Comforter
Slumber Cloud
Slumber Cloud Lightweight Comforter

The Slumber Cloud Lightweight Comforter uses NASA-approved temperature regulating properties to keep you cool all night long. This lightweight comforter is made from hypoallergenic fabric that's super soft and breathable. 

$199

